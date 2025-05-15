Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Ben & Jerry’s Cofounder Hauled Out Like a Dog after Disrupting RFK Jr. Hearing

'Congress pays for bombs that kill kids in Gaza!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's co-founders Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen / PHOTO: dismas (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USABen & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen was dragged out of a congressional hearing Tuesday after screaming at lawmakers in a protest targeting HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Footage of the meltdown quickly went viral on social media. 

Kennedy, testifying about President Donald Trump’s budget savings at HHS, had been calmly answering questions from lawmakers before the chaos erupted. 

“RFK kills people with AIDS,” a heckler suddenly screamed. Security quickly moved to kick her out of the hearing room. 

A second protester tried to cause chaos but was swiftly hauled out by police. Then came Cohen. 

“Congress pays for bombs that kill kids in Gaza!” he shouted, interrupting the hearing and prompting the committee chair to summon law enforcement. 

“The audience is reminded the disruptions will not be permitted while the committee conducts its business,” the chairman said, before summoning police. “The Capitol Police are asked to remove the individuals from the hearing room.” 

The disruption briefly paused the hearing, prompting Kennedy to glance at the committee chair and laugh. 

On social media, several conservative commentators scolded Cohen’s stunt.  

“If he is concerned about Americans’ health, he should look no further than Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. A pint of Ben & Jerry’s Milk & Cookies ice cream has 1130 calories, 97 grams of sugar, 117 grams of carbs, and 67 grams of total fat,” wrote journalist Collin Rugg on X. 

“Buffoon,” he added. 

User TrashDiscourse added, referring to Ben & Jerry’s, “They just continue to destroy their company.” 

Cohen didn’t apologize. Instead, he doubled down on X: “I told Congress they’re killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they’re paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities’ response.” 

