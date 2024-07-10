French Leftist Begin Targeting Political Rivals after Shock Parliamentary Win

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As the center-left party in France led by President Emmanuel Macron allies itself with far-left communists against right-wingers, they have now moved to conduct lawfare against their political opponents, Euro News reported.

In the wake of its recent victory at the polls, the left-center alliance in France is pressing to persecute Marine Le Pen’s party, which just placed third in the shocking French parliamentary elections despite that party being the largest in the country.

JUST IN: French criminal prosecutors have opened an investigation into the alleged 2022 illegal financing by Marine Le Pen and her far-right National Rally party. This development comes shortly after the party placed third in the parliamentary elections held over the weekend,… pic.twitter.com/zUhQtK2xxy — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 9, 2024

According to the accusations, Le Pen and the National Rally Party are guilty of campaign finance missteps.

A Reuters report suggests that the Paris prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday that it had launched a preliminary probe into Le Pen’s alleged illegal financing of her 2022 campaign against Macron.

The probe will reportedly investigate allegations of embezzlement, forgery and fraud.

But Le Pen and the National Rally Party are not the only people on the right being targeted by Macron and his comrades for vague allegations of campaign-finance abuse.

Recently, former supermodel and first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was accused of pressuring a witness who accused her husband, ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, of receiving illegal campaign funding in an accusation going all the way back to 2007.

Bruni-Sarkozy was put under judicial supervision Tuesday, banning all contact between her and others involved in the case’s proceedings in the coming days.

Bruni is accused of participating in a criminal association with an attempt to commit fraud or deceive magistrates. She allegedly tried to pressure witness Ziad Takieddine, who accused Sarkozy of taking millions in illegal payments from then-Libyan President Moammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy was France’s president from 2007 to 2012. He has been accused of spending more money than is permitted by French law in a 2012 race against eventual socialist victor, François Hollande.

The move mirrors what President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice have been doing in America over the past several years as they attempt to target former President Donald Trump with politicized lawsuits.

Brazil’s leftist government has also used its legal system to neutralize right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently accused of receiving bribes and had already been banned from running for a considerable amount of time by the nation’s corrupt judges, on the basis of claims that he tried to overthrow the 2022 election. In reality, the opposite appears to be true.

LAWFARE: Biden's attempts to jail Trump are being mirrored in other democracies, such as Brazil, where President Lula is trying to imprison his most fervent opponent, Jair Bolsonaro. If you can't defeat your opponent at the polls, just lock them up. pic.twitter.com/KyQnq5etDp — @amuse (@amuse) July 9, 2024

Le Pen, whose right-wing party unexpectedly gained seats in recent elections for the European Union parliament, performed exceptionally well in the first round of voting for the French snap election that Macron called in response to that political upset.

However, she and her party faced a stunning defeat in the second round, falling from first to third place, after the two major leftist groups. The prospect of seeing the National Rally Party take over the government had resulted in mass riots throughout France as radical leftist groups vandalized property and committed acts of theft and arson in protest.