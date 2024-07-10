Quantcast
Dem. Mayor Implies He Changed Biden’s Diaper in Since-Deleted Tweet

'It’s not every day you get to ... talk to the President of the United States, and change a diaper...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden D-Day poop
President Joe Biden hunches over in apparent discomfort during a D-Day ceremony in Normandy, France alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, and first lady Jill Biden. / IMAGE: @RNCResearch via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas recently celebrated a major milestone in his career in a now-deleted tweet: talking with President Joe Biden and changing diapers. 

“It’s not every day you get to sit in a stealth bomber, talk to the President of the United States, and change a diaper,” tweeted Lucas, a Democrat, on Tuesday. “I never stop counting my blessings and it all starts and ends here in Kansas City.” 

Lucas’s celebratory tweet left many observers baffled at the juxtaposition of changing diapers and speaking with Biden—particularly as Biden faces mounting calls to step down from the 2024 election due to his age and cognitive decline.  

Critics quickly interpreted the tweet as suggesting that Lucas might have changed Biden’s diapers, leading to widespread mockery. 

In response to the backlash, Lucas deleted the tweet and posted a revised version. “It’s not every day you get to sit in a stealth bomber, talk to the President of the United States, and spend time with your newborn.”

It’s unclear how long the original post was available, but it was long enough for critics to take screenshots and mock both Lucas and Biden. 

“HAHAHA THIS IS INCREDIBLE,” tweeted popular account “End Wokeness,” also sharing a screenshot of the deleted post. 

Similarly, political commentator Gunther Eagleman quipped, “What an honor… Changing the Presidents diaper.” Pro-Trump Twitter user Paul A. Szypula added, “Our leaders are not serious people. At all.” 

Lucas’s comments come a month after Biden faced online accusations that he may have had a bathroom incident during a D-Day ceremony in France, based on initial videos shared online.

Follow-up videos clarified that Biden, seen awkwardly bending over, was trying to have a seat. The video resurfaced again on Monday after The View’s Whoopie Goldberg declared her support for Biden even “if he’s pooped his pants,” as reported by the Media Research Center.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, leading to increasing calls from his own party to step down as their nominee over concerns about his fitness for office. 

