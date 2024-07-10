Dem. Mayor Implies He Changed Biden’s Diaper in Since-Deleted Tweet

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas recently celebrated a major milestone in his career in a now-deleted tweet: talking with President Joe Biden and changing diapers.

“It’s not every day you get to sit in a stealth bomber, talk to the President of the United States, and change a diaper,” tweeted Lucas, a Democrat, on Tuesday. “I never stop counting my blessings and it all starts and ends here in Kansas City.”

Lucas’s celebratory tweet left many observers baffled at the juxtaposition of changing diapers and speaking with Biden—particularly as Biden faces mounting calls to step down from the 2024 election due to his age and cognitive decline.

Critics quickly interpreted the tweet as suggesting that Lucas might have changed Biden’s diapers, leading to widespread mockery.

HAHAHA THIS IS INCREDIBLE. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas deleted this: pic.twitter.com/ZcFFSwcu6z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 10, 2024

In response to the backlash, Lucas deleted the tweet and posted a revised version. “It’s not every day you get to sit in a stealth bomber, talk to the President of the United States, and spend time with your newborn.”

It’s not every day you get to sit in a stealth bomber, talk to the President of the United States, and spend time with your newborn. I never stop counting my blessings and it all starts and ends right here in Kansas City. I hope you all have a wonderful evening. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 10, 2024

It’s unclear how long the original post was available, but it was long enough for critics to take screenshots and mock both Lucas and Biden.

“HAHAHA THIS IS INCREDIBLE,” tweeted popular account “End Wokeness,” also sharing a screenshot of the deleted post.

Similarly, political commentator Gunther Eagleman quipped, “What an honor… Changing the Presidents diaper.” Pro-Trump Twitter user Paul A. Szypula added, “Our leaders are not serious people. At all.”

Lucas’s comments come a month after Biden faced online accusations that he may have had a bathroom incident during a D-Day ceremony in France, based on initial videos shared online.

Follow-up videos clarified that Biden, seen awkwardly bending over, was trying to have a seat. The video resurfaced again on Monday after The View’s Whoopie Goldberg declared her support for Biden even “if he’s pooped his pants,” as reported by the Media Research Center.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, leading to increasing calls from his own party to step down as their nominee over concerns about his fitness for office.