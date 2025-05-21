Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Former Israeli MK: ‘Every Child, Every Baby in Gaza Is an Enemy’

Moshe Feiglin said Israel needs to 'occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left'

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Moshe Feiglin, a former member of the Israeli Knesset, declared in an appearance on Israeli TV on Tuesday that “every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy” of Israel.

“The enemy is not Hamas, nor is it the military wing of Hamas, as our military commander tells us, that we are forbidden to harm a Hamasnik unless he is part of the military wing,” Feiglin said, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

“Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left there. There is no other victory,” he added.

Feiglin was in the Knesset from 2013 to 2015 as a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and as a representative of Zehut, a party he founded that considers itself “libertarian.”

Feiglin’s genocidal comments came on the same day that Yair Golan, leader of Israel’s Democrats Party, said that Israel was killing babies in Gaza as a “hobby,” which sparked a strong backlash from Netanyahu and his allies.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

