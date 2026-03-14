Forbes: A Record 989 Billionaires Are in the U.S., 88 Are in Texas

(The Center Square) The U.S. has the most billionaires in the world – a record 989 with a combined fortune of $8.4 trillion.

Eighty-eight of them are in Texas, including the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who ranks first on Forbes’ new billionaire list. His net worth of $839 billion comes from his companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

“There has never been a better time to be a billionaire,” Forbes states. “Thanks to AI’s explosion, sizzling markets and favorable fiscal policies, a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs made this year’s World’s Billionaires list, 400 more than in 2025. They are richer than ever, worth a record $20.1 trillion, up $4 trillion from last year.”

The analysis counted a record 3,428 billionaires worldwide living in 80 countries and territories. More than half, 51%, live in three countries: the U.S., China and India.

China, including Hong Kong, has the second most billionaires of 610. India has the third most of 229. The analysis is based on data from stock prices and exchange rates from March 1, 2026, Forbes says.

Forbes provided a list of the 10 richest Texans on the list to The Center Square.

Following Musk is Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, ranking second with a net worth of $141 billion.

Ranking third and eighth are Walmart heiresses Alice Walton ($134 billion) and Ann Walton Kroenke ($14.6 billion).

Ranking fourth are Elaine Marshall and family, who amassed a net worth of $30.9 billion from Koch Inc., followed by Lundal Stephens Greth and family whose $30 billion fortune comes from oil and natural gas.

The sixth wealthiest Texan on the list is Stanley Kroenke, who amassed his $22.2 billion from sports and real estate investment. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family are not far behind with a net worth of $20.3 billion.

Next is Ken Fisher, the ninth wealthiest Texan with $13.2 billion from money management.

Rounding out the top 10 is Richard Kinder with a net worth of $13 billion from his oil and natural gas pipeline company, Kinder Morgan.

Other notable Texans on the list include Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and now U.S. Ambassador to Italy, ranking 268th overall with a net worth of $11.7 billion.

Charles Butt, the owner of grocery chain H-E-B, ranks 289th with an estimated net worth of $11.1 billion. His sister, Eleanor Butt Crook, ranks 934th with a net worth of $4.6 billion. His nephews, Howard Butt III and Stephen Butt, with a tied ranking of 1,325, also each have a reported net worths of $3.2 billion.

Houston native Beyonce ranks 3,332 with a net worth of slightly more than $1 billion.

Texas ranks fourth for having the most billionaires in the country, behind California, New York and Florida, Forbes told The Center Square.

Of the top 20 billionaires in the world, 15 are in the U.S.

Following Musk, they are: