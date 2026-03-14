Saturday, March 14, 2026

Pentagon Moves More Troops, Warships to the Middle East

The 5,000 Marines will join 40,000 to 50,000 American soldiers already in the Middle East...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Pentagon
Pentagon / PHOTO: AP

(Ioannis Vlahos, Antiwar.comSecretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has approved a request from CENTCOM (U.S Central Command) to send additional Marines and warships to the Middle East, according to three U.S officials. CENTCOM, which is responsible for all U.S forces in the Middle East, requested an amphibious ready group and an attached Marine expeditionary unit, which generally consists of several warships and 5,000 Marines.

The request comes as Iran escalated its attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, including allegedly mining the Strait, which is a key waterway in the global economy. As a result, global trade has been disrupted, oil prices have risen and the situation has presented itself as a major political challenge for President Trump.

The Marine detachment, along with the Japan-based USS Tripoli, will be joining Marine forces currently present in the region in supporting the Iran operation, according to the officials. Despite the buildup, Hegseth dismissed Iran’s attacks on the Strait as “pure desperation” and responded to reporters asking about the safety of passing through the Strait that they “don’t need to worry about it” and that it’s “something we are dealing with.”

The 5,000 Marines will join 40,000 to 50,000 American soldiers already in the Middle East. Those soldiers are within range of Iranian missiles and drones. So far, at least 14 American soldiers have been killed since the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported speaking with US officials who said over 150 American troops have been wounded during the war, including several serious injuries.

While the role of the Marine expeditionary unit is unclear, the White House has floated drastically escalating the conflict by attempting to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The President has also refused to rule out placing boots on the ground in Iran.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

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