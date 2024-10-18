Quantcast
Friday, October 18, 2024

Florida Sues Biden Admin. for Obstructing Efforts to Clean Voter Rolls of Illegals

'Because the federal government is refusing to comply with these obligations and frustrating Florida’s ability to maintain the integrity of its elections, Florida files this suit...'

Posted by Contributing Author
florida voter law
A poll worker deposits ballots at an official drop box in Miami during the 2020 election. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Florida officials sued the Biden administration this week for allegedly obstructing their efforts to clean the state’s voter rolls of non-citizens ahead of November’s election.

In the lawsuit, Florida reportedly claimed the Department of Homeland Security has refused to shed light on the immigration status of certain voters. According to federal law, DHS is mandated to respond to inquiries from state or local governments seeking to verify the immigration status of anyone in their jurisdiction for a purpose authorized by law.

Florida alleged it has previously used a DHS program, called the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, program, to verify voters’ immigration status. But this year, despite the fact that Florida’s Department of State has identified a number of individuals who are not citizens, the state has not been able to verify their citizenship status via SAVE.

When Florida officials reached out to DHS directly to request verification, DHS’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied their request, the lawsuit adds.

“Because the federal government is refusing to comply with these obligations and frustrating Florida’s ability to maintain the integrity of its elections, Florida files this suit,” the lawsuit says.

Florida pointed out that its “obligation to maintain accurate and current voter registration records” is even more pressing given the millions of illegal aliens let into the country by the Biden administration.

“Voting is a right granted to American citizens — not illegal immigrants or other noncitizens. The Biden-Harris administration has allowed millions of illegal immigrants into the country, and we must ensure that only citizens are on our voter rolls,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement.

“I am taking legal action against the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Mayorkas to ensure Florida is able to maintain the integrity of our state’s voter rolls.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
2nd Trump Assassin Wants Judge Cannon to Recuse Herself
Next article
REPORT: Rhode Island Encouraging Non-Citizens to Register to Vote

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com