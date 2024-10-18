REPORT: Rhode Island Encouraging Non-Citizens to Register to Vote

(Headline USA) Rhode Island has been encouraging non-citizens to register to vote in the upcoming election, according to The Federalist.

In emails obtained by the outlet, Rob Rock, the deputy secretary for the Rhode Island State Department, admitted the state had sent voter registration mailers to “eligible but unregistered” residents.

“We sent two versions,” Rock wrote in one email, as reported by The Federalist. ”One to people who have a ‘Y’ citizenship flag and one to those who have a ‘No’ citizenship flag. Each PDF contains the English and Spanish versions.”

The text of the mailer reads, “Our records show that you have not been eligible to vote due to your U.S. citizenship status. If your status has changed recently, you may now be eligible to vote.”

Emails: Rhode Island Solicited Voter Registration From Noncitizens At The Behest Of Leftist Election Grouphttps://t.co/JKbtNDZRS8 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) October 16, 2024

In a statement, Rhode Island Department of State spokesperson Faith Chybowski insisted the only purpose of the mailer was to identify recently naturalized citizens.

However, the Rhode Island State Department confirmed that state law forbids election officials from compelling someone to provide documented proof of citizenship when registering to vote. All that is required is “an attestation that the signer is a citizen,” Chybowski admitted.

Making the matter even more concerning, the Federalist wrote, is the fact that Rhode Island sent out the mailer at the behest of the Electronic Registration Information Center, an organization founded by leftist David Becker, who recently dismissed reports of non-citizens voting in U.S. federal elections as a “made-up threat.”

Several other states have confirmed that non-citizens are, in fact, registering to vote. Just last week, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin removed more than 6,300 non-citizens from the state’s voter Rolls who had either “accidentally or maliciously” registered to vote.

Florida also revealed in a lawsuit this week that it has identified a number of non-citizens in the state’s voter rolls who are ineligible to vote.