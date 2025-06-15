Florida is First State to Launch Program to Protect ICE Officers

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) Florida is the first state to have law enforcement protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

After ICE officers were doxed in California and the lives of officers and their families were threatened, and attacks against ICE increased by 413% in recent weeks, Florida is taking action.

Attorney General James Uthmeier warned potential rioters and doxers that violence and intimidation against ICE and federal agents won’t be tolerated in Florida.

“Florida is the anti-riot state, and unlike California, we support law enforcement,” Uthmeier said at a news conference. “Border Patrol and ICE agents enforcing immigration law deserve protection from leftists trying to harm them. If the left doxes these agents, we will have their backs. Whether you make the poor choice to riot or publish an agent’s personal information online to bring harm, you are committing a crime in Florida. We will find you and hold you accountable.”

Doxxing is the publicizing of names, addresses and other information about individuals with the intent to cause them harm. Doxing federal officers is against the law and the Justice Department is prosecuting doxers. ICE is asking members of the public to report doxing by calling, 866-DHS-2-ICE.

“Peaceful protest is part of our democracy and when it’s done right, we will make sure you have a safe environment to do it in,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. He warned potential rioters, “If you resist lawful orders, you’re going to jail. If you block an intersection or roadway in Brevard County, you are going to jail. If you flee arrest, you’re going to go to jail tired. If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County, you’re most likely going to get run over. If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital. If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and jail and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs,” The Center Square reported.

“If you throw a brick, a fire bomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at because we will kill you graveyard dead. We’re not going to play. This has got to stop,” he said.

Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze also said, “The only sanctuaries in Florida are to protect animals, not criminals. Florida is not a sanctuary state.”

Uthmeier has directed Florida Highway Patrol troopers to partner with federal law enforcement to ensure that if any federal officer in Florida has private information leaked online by a doxer, they will have a direct line of communication with FHP leadership. FHP troopers are also conducting routine welfare checks on federal officers’ residences to ensure their safety and their family’s safety, he said.

In response, ICE said, “We sincerely appreciate our partnerships – including the very strong relationship with Florida law enforcement!”

Florida is the first state in the country to be assigned a 287(g) liaison officer by ICE, which provides a direct line of communication between ICE and state and local law enforcement.

Florida leads the U.S. in the number of agencies partnering with the Trump administration through 287(g), a federal program that authorizes ICE to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration functions only under ICE’s direction and supervision. Local law enforcement officers can apply to participate in the Jail Enforcement Model (JEM), Task Force Model (TFM) and Warrant Service Officer (WSO) model, The Center Square reported.

Florida is the only state to have every county sheriff’s office (67) participating in at least one 287(g) program; many counties are participating in all three.

Florida has the greatest number of police departments (now at 118) that have signed MOAs with ICE, all joining the TFM, according to ICE data as of June 11.

In addition to the Florida Department of Corrections, correctional facilities in Jackson, Miami Dade, Orange, Osceola and Volusia counties are also participating.

Florida also has the greatest number of state agencies participating, so far eight, with another pending, in addition to the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard.

Florida’s the only state to have universities and boards of trustees participating, so far nine, with two more with pending applications.

Florida is the only state to have county board of commissioners participating, from Gulf and Pasco counties.

Florida is the only state to have airport police departments participating: Melbourne International Airport and Sanford Airport; Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority’s application is pending.

ICE is calling on other states to follow Florida’s lead. Training is free and federal grants are also made available, The Center Square reported.