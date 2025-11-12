Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Flight Troubles Not Likely to End When Shutdown Does

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport, March 31, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C. Boeing will be in the spotlight during back-to-back hearings Wednesday, April 17, 2024, as Congress examines allegations of major safety failures at the embattled aircraft manufacturer. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) With Congress on track to end the ongoing government shutdown, the mass flight delays and cancellations Americans have experienced could soon abate, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday.

But aviation groups said it will take time to resolve the issues even after the government reopens.

“Airlines’ reduced flight schedules cannot immediately bounce back to full capacity right after the government opens. It will take time, and there will be residual effects for days,” Airlines for America, a lobbying group for major airlines, said in a statement posted on its website Monday.

Duffy projected cautious optimism on the 42nd day of the record-long government shutdown, noting that the U.S. House could pass a funding deal as soon as Wednesday. The U.S. Senate approved a deal on Monday to end the shutdown.

Air traffic controllers and other federal employees deemed “essential” have been forced to work without pay for over a month. Many have not returned and have found odd jobs while the shutdown dragged on.

If air traffic controllers return to work quickly, Duffy told reporters, “I think we’re going to be back to regular flight schedules” in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.

“I want you all to travel on time, I want your flights to not be delayed or canceled, but that is not the primary concern. The primary concern is safety,” Duffy added. “We’re trying to manage risk in the system so that people fly, and fly safely.”

Millions of U.S. travelers have already faced thousands of flight delays and cancellations since Nov. 5, when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered 40 major U.S. airports to incrementally reduce flight volumes by 10% as a safety measure.

Airports have faced increasingly severe staffing shortages since federal funding ran dry on Oct.1, after Senate Democrats filibustered Republicans’ bill to keep the government open.

Even before the shutdown, a shortage of air traffic controllers and an aging system caused delays at major airports across the nation, prompting Congress to approve $12.5 billion to modernize it.

Duffy said the FAA will alleviate its flight restrictions “only when the data says we should.” In the meantime, passengers whose flights are cancelled due to the FAA’s order are entitled to refunds from airlines.

President Trump on Monday demanded that all air traffic controllers return to work or face a substantial dock to their pay. He also said controllers who work through the entire shutdown should receive a $10,000 bonus.

Duffy said he “couldn’t agree more” with Trump about the bonus but took a softer stance on how to deal with absent employees.

“I think what we have to realize is, we have some controllers who are put in a very difficult position,” Duffy said. “They were confronted with a real problem: ‘Do I not feed my family, or do I try to find another pathway to put food on the table?’ And that was very real. And I’m cognizant of that; I don’t want to be unfair to people.”

The FAA will investigate any “continual bad actors,” such as those who skipped work before their first missed paycheck and used the shutdown as an excuse not to return, Duffy said.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Biden Gave Away Billions of Tax Dollars for ‘Climate Justice’ Without Public Consent
Next article
CA’s Retirement Fund Committed $282M to Chinese Firm Investigated for Human Rights Abuses

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com