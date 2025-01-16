New Fla. Senator Revealed as 2 Other GOP Lawmakers Weigh Gubernatorial Runs

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced Thursday that state Attorney General Ashley Moody would replace incoming Secretary of State-nominee Marco Rubio as Florida’s U.S. senator.

Rubio faced off with his Senate colleagues Wednesday in his confirmation hearing. He is set to resign as soon as he gets confirmed, which prompted DeSantis’s announcement at a news conference in Orlando just days before Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

As the next senator from Florida, Moody will “cut spending” and get behind Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, the governor said.

“Talk is cheap. We need people that have demonstrated fidelity to these principles with their actions,” DeSantis said of Moody, who led the investigation into the second Trump assassination attempt.

Moody served as the state’s attorney general since 2019.

She “has acted time and time again to support the values that we all share,” DeSantis said.

“Whether that’s illegal immigration, [the] opioid and fentanyl crisis, human trafficking,” he added. “She has stood strong time and time again, most recently in this past year, filing lawsuits and joining lawsuits to take on the weaponization of law enforcement that targeted then-candidate Donald Trump.”

Moody expressed gratitude to the governor by writing on social media.

“On DAY ONE, I stand ready to fight for Florida, support the President’s agenda, and vote for @realDonaldTrump’s Cabinet appointees,” she wrote.

DeSantis is set to leave his role as Florida governor in 2026 due to term limits. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has reportedly told potential donors and political players in the state that he intends to run for governor to succeed DeSantis, according to NBC News.

Donalds “was in town [Tallahassee] meeting with all the folks you need to meet with,” a source who met with the conservative lawmaker told the outlet. “He told them he is in. It’s the steps any candidate takes as they prepare to run for governor.”

Donalds responded to NBC News with the following comment: “I’m fully focused on helping President Trump pass his America First Agenda. Florida will proudly lead the way.”

Another GOP lawmaker reportedly planning a gubernatorial run is Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., according to Axios. Blackburn reportedly intends to be Tennessee’s first female governor come 2026, and sources told the outlet she has already made calls and told people about the matter.

