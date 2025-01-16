Report: Head of Trump’s Security Detail Tapped as Next Secret Service Boss

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Journalist Susan Crabtree reported Thursday that Secret Service special agent-in-charge Sean Curran, who was the head of Donald Trump’s security detail, has been appointed to lead his agency.

Curran was with Trump at Butler on July 13, and is pictured in the iconic photo of the President raising his fist in the air after he was shot. He will replace Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, who took over the ailing agency when Kimberly Cheatle disgraced herself by refusing to answer the most basic questions from Congress in the wake of the Trump shooting.

‼️BREAKING: Trump to announce Sean Curran, the head of his Secret Service campaign detail, as Secret Service director, according to three sources who I've spoken over several days this week. Curran is on the right in this iconic photo from the July 13 Butler assassination… pic.twitter.com/67r47v3mH0 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 16, 2025

Rowe had been angling to stay on as director under Trump. At the Sept. 11 ceremony in New York last year, Rowe stood near President Joe Biden, Trump and others at the ceremony—allegedly so that he could be seen on camera. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, accused Rowe of compromising security at the event as a result.

At a hearing last December, Fallon suggested that Rowe was standing where the special agent in-charge of the event’s security detail should have been standing.

“You wanted to be visible because you’re auditioning for this job!” Fallon yelled.

MUST WATCH: Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Starts Screaming at Republican Congressman @RepPatFallon During Trump Assassination Attempt Hearing pic.twitter.com/mO8QerfCCC — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) December 5, 2024

Rowe pushed back, yelling at him not to politicize the 9/11 attacks.

“I actually responded to Ground Zero,” Rowe said. “I was there going through the ashes at the World Trade Center … Show respect for our Secret Service members who died on 9/11!”

Rowe further claimed that his presence didn’t compromise Trump or Biden’s security.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.