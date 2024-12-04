Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

First Dem Joins Congressional DOGE Caucus to Cut Government Bloat

'Today, I will join the Congressional DOGE Caucus, because I believe that streamlining government processes and reducing ineffective government spending should not be a partisan issue...'

Jared Moskowitz
Jared Moskowitz / IMAGE: Congressman Jared Moskowitz via YouTube

(Headline USA) Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., became the first Democrat to join the new Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency Caucus in Congress, a group that aims to partner with President-elect Donald Trump’s forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency.

“Today, I will join the Congressional DOGE Caucus, because I believe that streamlining government processes and reducing ineffective government spending should not be a partisan issue,” Moskowitz said in a statement on Tuesday. “I’ve been clear that there are ways we can reorganize our government to make it work better for the American people.”

The congressional group is being led by Reps. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., and Pete Sessions, R-Texas, in the House and by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in the Senate.

Moskowitz has expressed support for Trump’s new DOGE, which will be led by billionaire Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The organization will not be an official federal agency, according to Trump, but will work as an outside advisory group to help his White House identify ways to slash spending and government programs without congressional approval.

Moskowitz, however, said he is hopeful the congressional DOGE Caucus will assist Musk and Ramaswamy’s efforts via legislation.

Specifically, Moskowitz said he wants to tackle bloat in the Department of Homeland Security.

“The Caucus should look at the bureaucracy that DHS has become and include recommendations to make Secret Service and FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] independent federal agencies with a direct report to the White House,” said Moskowitz.“It’s not practical to have 22 agencies under this one department. I look forward to working in a bipartisan manner with my colleagues to remove FEMA and Secret Service from DHS.”

Musk and Ramawsawmy are scheduled to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week.

Moskowitz isn’t the only Democrat to offer support for Trump’s government-slashing plan. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., agreed this week that defense spending in particular needs to be better managed.

“Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions,” Sanders wrote on X. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.”

