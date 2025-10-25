Saturday, October 25, 2025

Fired Prosecutor Shielding Letitia James Sent Case Info to Personal Email

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media outside New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing James in an effort to force her to turn over unreleased interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The recently fired federal prosecutor who tried to block the impending indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James allegedly sent sensitive case information to her personal email. 

Elizabeth “Beth” Yusi served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia for over a decade before being terminated earlier this month, reportedly in part for “mishandling” documents tied to the James case, leftist network CNN reported Friday. 

In a statement issued through her attorney Margaret Donovan, Yusi said that she “has no record of any such email” and claimed she “has never used her personal email account for any portion of any investigation.” 

Yusi became an icon of the anti-Trump resistance after she wrote a memo dubiously explaining why career prosecutors believed James could not be charged with mortgage fraud. 

She specifically claimed she did not see probable cause to seek a grand jury indictment against James. 

Yusi, along with her top deputy Kristin G. Bird and U.S. Attorney Erik Seibert, were fired shortly after. 

President Donald Trump then appointed Lindsey Halligan, a top White House official, as interim U.S. attorney, paving the way for an indictment against James. 

According to the grand jury indictment, James committed mortgage fraud after listing a Virginia property as her second home instead of a rental unit to secure a more favorable loan. 

The scheme allowed James to save nearly $18,000 in interest, as rental properties typically carry higher rates. 

James pleaded not guilty Friday. 

