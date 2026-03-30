Fighter Jets Scrambled over Mar-a-Lago after Plane Breaches Airspace

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) F-16 fighter jets were scrambled over President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after a civilian plane breached restricted airspace near the property on Sunday.

Trump was reportedly on property grounds at the time.

As first reported by Defense Visual Information Distributed Service, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter jets intercepted a plane that violated the temporary flight restriction area at roughly 1:15 p.m.

“During the intercept, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public,” dvidshub.net reported. “The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.”

CBS News noted that there have been dozens of incidents near Mar-a-Lago in recent months. But Sunday’s event drew particular attention in large part because a video from within a Delta Air Lines flight, in which a pilot is heard informing passengers of a “ground stop” due to a potential security breach. The pilot mentioned rumors of a drone.

NOW: Announcement on Delta flight that there is a ground stop at PBI Airport in Florida Palm Beach, due to a drone that came in too close flying during Airforce 1 take off. Helicopters have flown in to investigate. pic.twitter.com/uI0fV0WgFC — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 29, 2026

“They’re not sure what it was, but apparently there was a drone that came in too close to the airport,” the pilot said, as reported by CBS. “They had to scramble some helicopters to go and investigate that.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.