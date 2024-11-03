Emhoff Throws Tantrum Over Trump on Viral Podcasts: ‘He’s Not Your Friend’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff appeared frustrated over President Donald Trump’s growing support among young male voters through his viral appearances on popular podcasts.

Emhoff aired these grievances when asked about Trump’s “bro” culture and “what it means to be a man” in an interview with MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend on Sunday’s episode of The Weekend.

“What’s your take here on the historic gender gap that we are seeing in this election and then this whole bro culture situation, what it means to be a man?” Sanders-Townsend asked about the 2024 presidential election.

Emhoff responded that Trump is “trying to portray himself as someone who he really isn’t” by allegedly acting happy, dancing and being conversational in podcasts and at wrestling events.

Over the past week, Trump has been interviewed by popular hosts including Joe Rogan, Theo Von, The Undertaker, Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul, and Adin Ross, among others. Collectively, these episodes have garnered several dozen million views.

By contrast, Harris has avoided unconventional media platforms, instead opting for friendly venues such as Saturday Night Live and the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Expanding his points, Emhoff added, “What I’m trying to implore young men in particular to do the research. He’s not your friend.”

“The policies that he’s talking about will not help them in the economy. The policies that he’s talking about have nothing to do with them. They might think he’s great, think he’s cool.”

Emhoff then recounted a puzzling story of a mother who supposedly convinced her son to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

The mother was allegedly “nervous” and “worried” her son was compelled to vote for Trump by watching his podcast appearances. The mother then implored her son to “go online” and “watch his speeches,” not the podcasts, wrestling matches, the UFC or football games.

According to Emhoff, the son later “came back and said, ‘Oh my goodness, Mom, I’m voting for Harris.’”