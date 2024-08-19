Quantcast
Monday, August 19, 2024

Fetterman’s Office Revolts over His Continued Support for Israel

'What’s happening right now is not only egregious, it is genocidal...'

John Fetterman
John Fetterman IMAGE: @RNCResearch via Twitter

(Headline USA) The communications director for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., communications director publicly trashed her boss this week over his pro-Israel stance.

“I don’t agree with him,” Carrie Adams told the Free Press regarding Fetterman’s continued support for Israel and its military offensive against Hamas.

“I have a sense that his international views are a lot less nuanced than my generation, because when he was growing up, it was ‘might makes right,’ and for my generation and younger who, of course, are the ones protesting this, they have a much more nuanced view of the region,” she added.

Fetterman has emerged as one of the most vocally pro-Israel Democrats in Congress—a fact that has drawn the ire of the Left—as well, apparently, as his own staffers. Just a few months ago in April, Fetterman’s previous communications director, Joe Calvello, resigned in protest over Fetterman’s support for Israel.

“What’s happening right now is not only egregious, it is genocidal,” Calvello recently told Mother Jones.

Amid the internal office division, Fetterman revealed this week that he was planning to skip the Democratic National Convention, though he insisted he was doing so to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve got three young kids, and they’re out of school,” he told the Free Press. “That’s four days I can spend with my children.”

However, he did admit that part of his reluctance to join together with his party colleagues was due to the way they’ve responded to his support for Israel.

“I’ve been frustrated by some of my members and how they’ve chosen to handle that situation,” Fetterman explained. “I don’t agree with a lot of their views, but whatever kinds of political choices or any kind of political costs that I’ve incurred throughout all that, I don’t care.”

Fetterman’s comments come just weeks after Democratic strategist James Carville blasted the Pennsylvania senator as a “backstabber” that needed to be “dealt with.”

