Quantcast
Friday, November 8, 2024

N.J. Gov. Uses Violent Rhetoric in Threat to Incoming Trump Admin

'[A]s we respect the peaceful transition of power, if there is any attack on the Garden State or any of its communities from Washington, I will fight back with every fiber of my being...'

Posted by Contributing Author
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vowed to “fight to the death” against the incoming Trump administration this week following President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory.

“[A]s we respect the peaceful transition of power, if there is any attack on the Garden State or any of its communities from Washington, I will fight back with every fiber of my being,” Murphy said. 

If a policy proposed by Trump is “contrary to our values, we will fight to the death,” the governor claimed. And “if there’s an opportunity for common ground, we will seize that as fast as anybody.”

Republican State Assembly Leader John DiMaio blasted Murphy for “missing the message” voters sent the Democratic Party on Election Day.

“While Murphy is prepared to spend resources on political battles with Trump, it’s hard to see how that aligns with the priorities of struggling families, working taxpayers and business owners who want more focus on their needs,” DiMaio said.

Murphy is one of several Democratic leaders already forming a resistance to the next Trump administration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have all issued similar warnings that they will resist complying with Trump however they are able.

Trump’s allies, however, have already signaled the president-elect will not be willing to tolerate the kind of resistance he faced during his first term.

In a statement directed to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has vowed to legally fight any “retribution” from Trump after she charged him with a civil fraud case during the 2024 campaign, conservative attorney and rumored Attorney General candidate Mike Davis issued a clear warning.

“I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” Davis told James. “Listen, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time and we will put your fata** in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Announces End to Controversial Debit-Card Program for Illegals
Next article
Feminists Shave Heads, Boycott Men in Response to Trump Win

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com