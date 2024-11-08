N.J. Gov. Uses Violent Rhetoric in Threat to Incoming Trump Admin

(Headline USA) Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vowed to “fight to the death” against the incoming Trump administration this week following President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory.

“[A]s we respect the peaceful transition of power, if there is any attack on the Garden State or any of its communities from Washington, I will fight back with every fiber of my being,” Murphy said.

If a policy proposed by Trump is “contrary to our values, we will fight to the death,” the governor claimed. And “if there’s an opportunity for common ground, we will seize that as fast as anybody.”

Republican State Assembly Leader John DiMaio blasted Murphy for “missing the message” voters sent the Democratic Party on Election Day.

“While Murphy is prepared to spend resources on political battles with Trump, it’s hard to see how that aligns with the priorities of struggling families, working taxpayers and business owners who want more focus on their needs,” DiMaio said.

Murphy is one of several Democratic leaders already forming a resistance to the next Trump administration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have all issued similar warnings that they will resist complying with Trump however they are able.

Trump’s allies, however, have already signaled the president-elect will not be willing to tolerate the kind of resistance he faced during his first term.

In a statement directed to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has vowed to legally fight any “retribution” from Trump after she charged him with a civil fraud case during the 2024 campaign, conservative attorney and rumored Attorney General candidate Mike Davis issued a clear warning.

“I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” Davis told James. “Listen, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time and we will put your fata** in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that.”