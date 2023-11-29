Quantcast
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

WATCH: Four Out-of-Shape Female Police in Chicago Struggle to Subdue Shoplifter

'This is what happens when Affirmative Action meets reality....'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A video of four female police officers in Chicago attempting to bring down a shoplifter went viral after they failed to apprehend the criminal, leading many to question the department’s health and fitness standards.

The video of the attempted arrest, which took place on 95th Street and Ashland Avenue, showed the four women—all visibly overweight—confront the suspect, attempt to detain him and chase after him as he ran away.

The man repeatedly broke their hold as they attempted to handcuff him, according to the Daily Mail.

Three of them pinned the man against a wall while the fourth tried to put on handcuffs as he squirmed and writhed to get away.

One of the officers called for backup in the midst of the situation, according to audio from police scanners.

After the suspect broke away, an out of breath officer announced into her radio that he was “taking off.”

The officers were instructed to let the suspect go.

Reactions to the clip were a blend of grim resignation, disgust at the current state of law enforcement and laughter at the ridiculousness of the situation.

“4 strong independent woman officers couldn’t keep that thug down??!!” one Twitter user reacting to the clip asked.

“This is what happens when Affirmative Action meets reality,” another user said.

“I definitely feel safer with these ladies on the job,” another chimed in sarcastically. “If someone is trying to kill me definitely send them.”

“These cops do not deserve salary, they are useless,” user ParaChi said. “This is what you end up with after all good cops quit, resign[ed] or forced to leave due to COVID shots.”

Several other users recommended self-defense classes, boxing lessons and Weight Watchers.

The Chicago Police Department reportedly requires a Police Officer Wellness Evaluation Report test for applying officers, including a sit-and-reach test, one-minute sit-up test, one repetition maximum bench press and a one-and-a-half-mile timed run.

