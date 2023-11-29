WATCH: Four Out-of-Shape Female Police in Chicago Struggle to Subdue Shoplifter

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A video of four female police officers in Chicago attempting to bring down a shoplifter went viral after they failed to apprehend the criminal, leading many to question the department’s health and fitness standards.

The video of the attempted arrest, which took place on 95th Street and Ashland Avenue, showed the four women—all visibly overweight—confront the suspect, attempt to detain him and chase after him as he ran away.

The man repeatedly broke their hold as they attempted to handcuff him, according to the Daily Mail.

Three of them pinned the man against a wall while the fourth tried to put on handcuffs as he squirmed and writhed to get away.

One of the officers called for backup in the midst of the situation, according to audio from police scanners.

After the suspect broke away, an out of breath officer announced into her radio that he was “taking off.”

The officers were instructed to let the suspect go.

Reactions to the clip were a blend of grim resignation, disgust at the current state of law enforcement and laughter at the ridiculousness of the situation.

“4 strong independent woman officers couldn’t keep that thug down??!!” one Twitter user reacting to the clip asked.

4 strong independent woman officers couldn’t keep that thug down??!! — Andréss (@Nesitoss) November 23, 2023

“This is what happens when Affirmative Action meets reality,” another user said.

This is what happens when Affirmative Action meets reality. — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) November 24, 2023

“I definitely feel safer with these ladies on the job,” another chimed in sarcastically. “If someone is trying to kill me definitely send them.”

I definitely feel safer with these ladies on the job. If someone is trying to kill me definitely send them. — DuckDuckHo (@chanurn) November 25, 2023

“These cops do not deserve salary, they are useless,” user ParaChi said. “This is what you end up with after all good cops quit, resign[ed] or forced to leave due to COVID shots.”

these cops do not deserve salary, they are useless

this is what you end up with after all good cops quit resign or forced to leave due to covid shots, good luck — 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐂𝐡𝐢 (@parachiYT) November 26, 2023

Several other users recommended self-defense classes, boxing lessons and Weight Watchers.

The Chicago Police Department reportedly requires a Police Officer Wellness Evaluation Report test for applying officers, including a sit-and-reach test, one-minute sit-up test, one repetition maximum bench press and a one-and-a-half-mile timed run.