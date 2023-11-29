Hunter Biden’s Pal Nominated to Whistleblower Agency Faces Scathing Calls for Withdrawal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of five Republican senators has urged President Joe Biden to withdraw his nomination of Hampton Dellinger to the Office of Special Counsel, citing concerns about his connections to Hunter Biden.

In a forceful letter directly addressed to the president, led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., the Republican lawmakers expressed “deep concerns” about the perceived attempt to “pursuit of a two-tiered system of justice” in appointing an individual associated with Biden’s son to oversee an agency responsible for safeguarding federal civil servants, especially whistleblowers.

“It is critical for the American people to know that the Special Counsel is fair and impartial,” stated the letter signed by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Tom Cotton, R-Ark. “Mr. Dellinger’s connection to the Hunter Biden Burisma matter gives us serious pause.”

Biden’s contentious nomination of Dellinger to this influential position last month sparked immediate criticism due to his links with the scandal-ridden Biden family.

Joe Biden nominated Hampton Dellinger, a former colleague and law partner of Hunter Biden, to lead the United States Office of Special Counsel (OSC) yesterday, a top federal watchdog tasked with protecting our nation’s civil servants from political targeting. While Joe Biden… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 4, 2023

“Put simply, Mr. Dellinger’s connection to the Hunter Biden Burisma matter gives us serious pause about his nomination to be Special Counsel,” the lawmakers emphasized, referencing troubling reports highlighting Dellinger’s interactions with Hunter.

According to the letter, in 2014, Dellinger worked for Boises Schiller Flexner, a company that Hunter reportedly selected to assist the infamous gas company Burisma Holdings. Both Dellinger and Hunter met for dinner that same year, according to emails from the first son’s leaked laptop.

Notably, Dellinger currently serves as a U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy, a role he obtained after Biden nominated him in 2021.

However, if confirmed to the Office of Special Counsel, Dellinger would oversee whistleblowers, potentially including those connected to the ongoing investigation into Hunter. The nomination comes after IRS whistleblowers alleged political interference in the investigation of the president’s son, focusing on purported tax payment delays and an alleged illicit weapon purchase.

“It is important to note that Mr. Dellinger, as Special Counsel, would be charged with ensuring retaliation against whistleblowers—including the IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden matter—is investigated and corrective or disciplinary action against retaliators is sought,” the lawmakers emphasized. “In light of Mr. Dellinger’s reported connections to Mr. Biden, and the appearance of a conflict that it creates, we have serious doubts as to whether he could act impartially in fulfilling OSC’s obligations.”

The five senators concluded their letter by firmly requesting the immediate withdrawal of Dellinger’s nomination.