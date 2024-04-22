Quantcast
Monday, April 22, 2024

Feds Were Probing Fauci Research in Early 2020, New FBI Emails Show

'These smoking gun documents showed the FBI quickly understood that Fauci’s agency funded the gain-of-function research that could disguise the resulting coronavirus as "natural"...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Wuhan Institute of Virology
A researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology / IMAGE: South China Morning Post

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Transparency group Judicial Watch released a new set of internal FBI emails Friday, showing that agents were briefed in April 2020 about gain-of-function research funded by former COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The emails show FBI agents discussing their investigation into a grant Fauci’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases gave to EcoHealth Alliance to conduct bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The FBI agents had apparently been briefed by a source with knowledge about what went on at Wuhan, who said that the experiments there could result in a coronavirus that seemed natural.

The source, whose name was redacted, told FBI agents that the experiments EcoHealth conducted at Wuhan “would leave no signatures of purposeful human manipulation.”

One of the FBI agents wrote in an April 23, 2020, email that the briefing included “alarming new info.”

The Newark Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge-National Security Branch, whose name is redacted, then forwarded the email thread to then-special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office, Gregory Ehrie. “This is interesting. I’m following up with the squad tomorrow morning,” the assistant special agent in charge said.

Judicial Watch said Friday that the new emails further demonstrate the need for a comprehensive criminal investigation into Fauci’s gain-of-function scandal.

“These smoking gun documents showed the FBI quickly understood that Fauci’s agency funded the gain-of-function research that could disguise the resulting coronavirus as ‘natural,’” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The FBI was one of the few government agencies to determine that the COVID-19 disease had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The FBI determined that COVID was likely a lab leak as early as March 2020, but suppressed that information until October 2021— keeping former President Donald Trump, as well as the wider public, in the dark.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Zelenskyy Keeps Quiet on Even More U.S. Funding Demands, Won’t Detail Timeline
Next article
Mainstream Fund Managers Jumping on the Gold Bandwagon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com