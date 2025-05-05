Feds Paying $1,000 Stipend for Those Who Self-Deport

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday another incentive for self-deportation: a $1,000 stipend.

The announcement comes two weeks after President Donald Trump said the agency would be offering stipends to those who self-deport, The Center Square reported.

At a cabinet meeting last month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also discussed agency efforts to fund plane tickets for those voluntarily departing as well.

On Monday, DHS announced “a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive both financial and travel assistance to facilitate travel back to their home country through the CBP Home App.”

The Trump administration repurposed the Biden administration CBP One app, which was previously used to facilitate illegal entry into the U.S. to CBP One Home app. The Trump administration is also requiring all illegal foreign nationals to register with the federal government in accordance with federal law. Those who fail to self-deport face fines of up to $1,000 a day, The Center Square reported.

So far, thousands have used the CBP Home app to self-deport, DHS said.

Now, any illegal foreign national who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of $1,000, paid to them after they arrive in their home country and confirmed on the app.

“Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement” agents, DHS said. The cost of the stipend is projected to be 70% less than being arrested, processed for removal and deported by ICE agents, DHS said. “Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.”

Under the Biden administration, more than 14 million illegal border crossers were reported. There are nearly 700,000 criminal foreign nationals on an ICE docket for removal, The Center Square reported.

DHS also announced that travel assistance “has already proven successful. An illegal alien that the Biden Administration allowed into our country recently utilized the program to receive a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras. Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week.”

In a message to illegal foreign nationals, Noem said, “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App. This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.”

Those who submit their intent to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home app “will also be deprioritized for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure,” DHS said. Those using the app and who voluntarily self deport “may help preserve the option … to re-enter the United States legally in the future,” DHS said.

Qualifying illegal foreign nationals are encouraged to submit their “Intent to Depart” using the CBP Home app here.