Feds Indict Trans-Identifying Suspect for Threatening to Kill Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A transgender-identifying individual is facing a federal grand jury indictment over accusations he threatened to kill President Donald Trump in a series of social media posts.

According to court records reviewed by Headline USA, a Washington state grand jury indicted the 20-year-old suspect — Phillip Richard Wharton, also known as “Sadie Wharton” — on Feb. 25 on two counts of threatening a federal official.

Court records show a probable cause complaint was signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson on Nov. 7, 2025. It isn’t immediately clear if Wharton was arrested at the time. A federal grand jury later returned the indictment on Feb. 25

The first count pertains to a post on X in which Wharton allegedly wrote: “What the guy in the White House sees after I kill the US PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WEAR HIS FACE AS A MASK.”

The second count involves a September 2025 post in which Wharton also allegedly threatened to murder Trump.

“My name is Sadie Online. I am going to kill the president tomorrow,” Wharton wrote, according to the indictment. “This is not a joke, but a confession admissible in a court of law.”

Wharton is represented by public defender Adriane Manigo.

The indictment marks the newest alleged act of violence involving a transgender-identified suspect and the latest indictable threat against President Donald Trump.

He survived a narrow assassination attempt on July 13 and later another plot involving Ryan Routh, who was sentenced to life in prison.

The case began after the United States Capitol Police referred the matter to the United States Secret Service.

The next court date is scheduled for March 5 at 9 a.m.