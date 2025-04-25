Feds Arrest Judge and Wife Who Harbored Suspected Tren de Aragua Gang Member

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Federal agents have arrested a New Mexico county judge and his wife for housing illegal immigrants, including a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.

“KFOX14/CBS4 were on the scene Thursday afternoon when the home of former Dona Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant and a probable cause arrest warrant, and both were taken into custody,” KFox14 reported Thursday.

“Cano was charged with tampering with evidence, while Nancy was charged with conspiracy to tamper,” the outlet added.

The raid comes after HSI agents executed a search warrant at the Canos’ home on Feb. 28—arresting suspected 23-year-old gang member Cristhian Ortega-Lopez there. Agents also took an undisclosed number of other illegal immigrants into custody, and seized four firearms that he handled illegally.

The home of a former judge in Las Cruces was raided Thursday, following accusations that he and his wife had an alleged Tren de Aragua member living in their home. KFOX14/CBS4 cameras captured the moment both Cano and his wife, Nancy, were handcuffed. https://t.co/LWvz39b8bt pic.twitter.com/sL5zjafIdC — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) April 24, 2025

According to court records, the Ortega-Lopez made his way to the Canos’ house months after he was arrested for entering the U.S. illegally on Dec. 15, 2023. Due to overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, Ortega-Lopez was released three days later—and he left Colorado, where he was supposed to stay pending his immigration proceedings.

It was in El Paso where Ortega-Lopez met Nancy Cano, the wife of Judge Cano. The Canos admitted they hired Ortega-Lopez to install a glass door for them—which is illegal since the Venezuelan was not authorized to work.

Ortega-Lopez was evicted from his apartment last April, after which he moved in with the Canos.

The suspected Tren de Aragua member’s relationship with the Canos became cozy, so much so that he was introduced to their daughter, April Cano, who let him use her guns—which, like him working without authorization, is illegal.

Unfortunately for the Canos, Ortega-Lopez posted pictures of himself with those firearms on social media.

The story became arguably even stranger after the HSI agents executed the Feb. 28 search warrant. On March 13, Nancy Cano wrote to U.S. Judge Damian Martinez, pleading for him to have mercy on Ortega-Lopez. In that letter, Cano seemingly admits that she illegally hired the immigrant—and also hired him out to others.

“Each job he got I was told he did an excellent job. No one was ever disappointed. I started to receive more requests for him to return or referral for more jobs,” she said, also enclosing pictures of Ortega-Lopez with the Cano family.

This is absolutely bonkers: It looks like the judge's wife disclosed that the Tren de Aragua member was living with them — and she seemingly discloses multiples crimes, including that he worked illegally and crossed the border 5 times in recent months The judge's family might… https://t.co/nLnbo55oFD pic.twitter.com/rnRvRadly7 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 21, 2025

“On five different occasions he went through Border Patrol check points with no problems,” she added—perhaps disclosing yet more crimes. “I took him in as my own son … Please consider his future and give him a chance.”

During a court hearing the next day, U.S. Judge Damian Martinez asked Justice Department prosecutor Maria Armijio if she knew Judge Cano. When the prosecutor said she didn’t know Judge Cano, Martinez said he did know him—and trusted him.

Judge Martinez found that Ortega-Lopez was not a flight risk, and ordered him to be released. The DOJ appealed on March 28, disclosing more information about Ortega-Lopez’s relationship with the Canos, as well as his affiliation with Tren de Aragua.

According to the DOJ, agents found ample evidence of his gang affiliation while searching his cell phones—including photographs of two brutal murder victims that includes mutilated bodies, decapitated heads and dismembered hands on Ortega-Lopez’s cell phones.

A hearing is schedule for April 30 for Judge Martinez to reconsider allowing Ortega-Lopez to remain free on bail. The Canos have reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.