Democrat Judge Caught Harboring Suspected Tren de Aragua Gang Member

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A county judge in New Mexico has reportedly resigned after Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member and other illegal aliens at his home.

The resignation of Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano comes after HSI agents executed a search warrant at his home on Feb. 28—arresting suspected 23-year-old gang member Cristhian Ortega-Lopez there. Agents also took an undisclosed number of other illegal immigrants into custody, and seized four firearms that he handled illegally.

The details of Ortega-Lopez’s case are wild.

According to court records, the suspected Tren de Aragua member was arrested while entering the U.S. illegally on Dec. 15, 2023. Due to overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, Ortega-Lopez was released three days later.

Ortega-Lopez was supposed to stay in Denver pending removal proceedings. However, he moved to El Paso, Texas, without informing Homeland Security or any other government agency.

It was in El Paso where Ortega-Lopez met Nancy Cano, the wife of Judge Cano. The Canos admitted they hired Ortega-Lopez to install a glass door for them—which is illegal since the Venezuelan was not authorized to work.

Ortega-Lopez was evicted from his apartment last April, after which he moved in with the Canos.

The suspected Tren de Aragua member’s relationship with the Canos became cozy, so much so that he was introduced to their daughter, April Cano, who let him use her guns—which, like him working without authorization, is illegal.

Unfortunately for the Canos, Ortega-Lopez posted pictures of himself with those firearms on social media.

The story became arguably even stranger after the HSI agents executed the Feb. 28 search warrant. On March 13, Nancy Cano wrote to U.S. Judge Damian Martinez, pleading for him to have mercy on Ortega-Lopez. In that letter, Cano seemingly admits that she illegally hired the immigrant—and also hired him out to others.

“Each job he got I was told he did an excellent job. No one was ever disappointed. I started to receive more requests for him to return or referral for more jobs,” she said, also enclosing pictures of Ortega-Lopez with the Cano family.

“On five different occasions he went through Border Patrol check points with no problems,” she added—perhaps disclosing yet more crimes. “I took him in as my own son … Please consider his future and give him a chance.”

During a court hearing the next day, U.S. Judge Damian Martinez asked Justice Department prosecutor Maria Armijio if she knew Judge Cano. When the prosecutor said she didn’t know Judge Cano, Martinez said he did know him—and trusted him.

“I’ve met him before several times and he’s got a BS meter like you – a lot of people have never seen. He knows when somebody is BS’ing him,” Judge Martinez said. “I don’t think Judge Cano has a BS meter and I don’t think he would just let anybody live in his property.”

Judge Martinez found that Ortega-Lopez, and ordered him to be released. The DOJ appealed on March 28, disclosing more information about Ortega-Lopez’s relationship with the Canos, as well as his affiliation with Tren de Aragua. According to the DOJ, agents found ample evidence of his gang affiliation while searching his cell phones.

“A search of the cellphones revealed the following, which affirms the fact that the Defendant is a TdA member: (1) A conversation with an individual on April 30, 2024, in which he refers to his AK-47 tattoo as an ‘Aragua train,’ and comments that he is worried about telling [Nancy Cano] about it,” the DOJ said in its March 28 appeal.

“(2) A conversation with an individual in which they discuss the $5,000 award offered by the State of Texas for TdA members and joke about the reward money,” the DOJ’s appeal added.

“(3) A conversation with an individual in which the other participant warns Defendant about sending photographs that may jeopardize him in the United States that also includes a request to get a grenade or two 38s.”

Agents also allegedly found photographs of two brutal murder victims that includes mutilated bodies, decapitated heads and dismembered hands on Ortega-Lopez’s cell phones.

A hearing is schedule for April 30 for Judge Martinez to reconsider allowing Ortega-Lopez to remain free on bail. The Canos have reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA.