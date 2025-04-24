Thursday, April 24, 2025

Trump Tells Putin To ‘Stop’ After Major Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Capital

The strikes on Kyiv were the heaviest since July...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Putin and Trump
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands during a G20 Summit. / IMAGE: Global News via YouTube

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop” following major Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which local officials said killed at least 12 people.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

According to The Associated Press, the strikes on Kyiv were the heaviest since July. At least five neighborhoods in the capital city were hit, and multiple residential buildings were heavily damaged. On top of the 12 people killed by the bombardment, at least 90 were wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces carried out “massive” strikes on Ukraine, claiming that it targeted Ukrainian industries linked to its military. “The goal of the strike has been accomplished. All targets have been hit,” the ministry said, according to RT.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia fired a total of 66 missiles and 145 drones. Ukrainian forces also fired drones at Russian territory, with the Russian Defense Ministry saying its forces downed 90 Ukrainian drones.

Zelensky also offered criticism of the Trump administration on Thursday, claiming the US wasn’t putting any pressure on Russia to reach a peace deal. “I don’t see any strong pressure on Russia or any new sanctions packages against Russia’s aggression,” he said.

A day earlier, Trump slammed Zelensky for harming peace talks by rejecting the idea of recognizing Crimea as Russian as part of a potential future deal. Zelensky has signaled he’s not interested in the US proposal to end the war, which the Trump administration has presented as a final offer.

“This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump said on Wednesday.

US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Putin on Friday to discuss the prospects for a potential peace deal, although the meeting hasn’t been officially confirmed.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

