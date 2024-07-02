Quantcast
FBI Supervisor: Bureau Targeting Conservative Agents w/ Security Clearance Suspensions

'FBI leadership has been improperly applying a political litmus test to the question of whether employees get their top secret clearance re-approved...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI seal
FBI seal / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An FBI supervisor has alleged that the bureau is suspending or revoking security clearances of agents suspected of holding pro-conservative views.

First reported by Just the News, the FBI supervisor’s allegations follow a DOJ Inspector General’s report, which found that 106 FBI employees have had their clearances suspended for 6 months or longer over the last five years.

Multiple FBI agents have claimed political retaliation for their suspensions or revocations. The unnamed FBI supervisor’s new disclosure corroborates those claims.

“The supervisory special agent, a registered Democrat whose name was redacted from the letters, was in charge of security clearance reviews for all FBI employees on the East Coast and alleged that other agents involved in the process also share his concerns that FBI leadership has been improperly applying a political litmus test to the question of whether employees get their top secret clearance re-approved,” Just the News reported.

“The agent alleged he and other agents who voiced concerns were retaliated against with transfers or suspensions.”

One of the agents to have his clearance suspended for political reasons was  FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen—who had his security clearance revoked for expressing “conspiratorial views” that the federal government may have provoked the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Allen was suspended more than two years ago for questioning FBI Director Chris Wray’s representations to Congress that his bureau didn’t have informants within the groups that participated in Jan. 6.

Allen and the organization that represented him, Empower Oversight, alleged that he was suspended in retaliation for making a protected disclosure.

However, there are other FBI whistleblowers facing retaliation for disclosing information that would presumably be helpful to Democrats. The most prominent example of this is FBI whistleblower Johnathan Buma, who  has accused the bureau of suppressing investigations into ties between Rudy Giuliani and Russian intelligence assets.

Buma said in a July statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee that one of his informants told him that Fuks had paid Giuliani $300,000 to serve as his U.S. lobbyist. But Buma’s bosses at the FBI prevented him from pursuing the matter, he said.

Buma is still under suspension, and he had his house raided by the FBI last November.

Empower Oversight didn’t immediately respond to questions about Buma’s case relates to their allegations of anti-conservative bias within the FBI.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
