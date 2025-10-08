FBI ‘Summer Heat’ Arrests Include ‘Most Wanted’ Fugitives, Gang Members

(The Center Square) During a three-month “Summer Heat,” operation, FBI and law enforcement partners made 8,629 arrests as part of a national initiative targeting violent crime.

Ten FBI field offices prioritized finding dangerous fugitives, leading to more than 750 arrests – including more than 30 wanted for murder.

Key arrests in California, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas netted dangerous fugitives on the FBI Most Wanted List, including violent gang members and Mexican drug traffickers.

In California, San Diego Field Office agents arrested 76 people, including a violent fugitive from Mexico wanted for supplying thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine to distributors throughout San Diego and Los Angeles.

FBI San Diego agents also seized five weapons, hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine worth more than $1.9 million and located seven missing children in sexual exploitation situations. They also helped secure prison sentences “for an FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive behind a multimillion-dollar criminal empire that lured young women into pornography through lies, coercion, and manipulation,” and for those arrested and sentenced for sexual exploitation or abuse of a minor.

In Florida, FBI Jacksonville agents arrested 120 people, including dozens of violent gang members and two wanted for distributing child sex abuse material. They recovered more than 50 weapons and multiple drug seizures. In one operation in Daytona, they arrested 28 Mongols motorcycle gang members as part of a joint operation with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

In North Texas, FBI Dallas agents arrested several fugitives, including Ten Most Wanted fugitives Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Cesar Pascual Orozco, who were extradited from India and Mexico, respectively. They were wanted for child sex crimes, murder, and violent robberies, including robbing an armored vehicle. FBI Dallas agents made arrests for “possession, distribution, and production of child sexual abuse material; violent robberies; drug-related charges; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.” They also seized seven kilograms of fentanyl and 29 firearms.

Boston Field Office agents arrested the third greatest number of people in the country, 404, in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. They also made 129 drug seizures, 38 weapons seizures and found 27 missing children.

One key arrest was made in western Massachusetts with multiple law enforcement agencies targeting neighborhood-based gangs operating in Holyoke and open-air drug dealing where shootings occurred. They arrested 52 and made multiple drug and firearms seizures.

In southern Maine, FBI agents arrested 35, seized multiple firearms and narcotics. In New Hampshire, FBI efforts led to the indictments of 12 people on charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and other drugs; five others were arrested in a robbery conspiracy in Londonderry.

In Rhode Island, 17 gang members, fugitives and drug traffickers were arrested. In one case, seven people were arrested on drug trafficking and firearms related charges, seizing large amounts of fentanyl pills, powder, cocaine, and seven firearms, including an AR-15, two semi-automatic handguns, three handguns, and a Glock switch, the FBI said.

In New York, FBI Buffalo agents arrested 207 dangerous fugitives and seized more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, eight firearms, and $243,000 in cash. In South Carolina, Columbia Field Office agents made 51 arrests and seized 15 firearms, 28 kilos of cocaine, and $620,000 in cash.

In Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Memphis and Miami, FBI agents and law enforcement partners arrested 417 people and seized 159 firearms.

In Philadelphia, FBI agents arrested three suspected of committing a June armed robbery of an armored truck; Kansas City Field Office FBI agents arrested three wanted for a violent car theft ring implicated in homicides, non-fatal shootings, and armed robberies.

Operation Summer Heat involved all 55 FBI field offices working with state and local partners targeting violent criminals, fugitives, gangs and transnational criminal organization members. The bulk of the arrests, more than 6,500, were gang members, the FBI said.

More than 1,000 child victims were found and violent crime cases in Indian Country were resolved. The operation also led to the seizure of nearly 45,000 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons, the FBI said.