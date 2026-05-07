FBI Searches Properties Tied to Virginia Senate Leader

(Shirleen Guerra, The Center Square) Federal agents executed court-authorized search warrants Wednesday at properties in Portsmouth tied to Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, according to the FBI.

In a statement, the FBI confirmed it was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” tied to an ongoing investigation in Portsmouth and said there was no threat to public safety.

Television footage and photos posted online showed FBI agents and law enforcement vehicles outside locations reportedly associated with Lucas and a nearby cannabis dispensary. Fox News reporters on scene reported multiple people had been taken into custody, though federal officials had not publicly confirmed arrests or filed charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., defended Lucas in a statement and said the investigation should be viewed in the broader political context of President Donald Trump’s criticism of political opponents and the Justice Department.

“Like all Americans, Senator Lucas has a right to due process and a presumption of innocence,” Scott said.

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from the FBI Richmond Field Office and Lucas.