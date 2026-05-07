Mike Maharrey’s Money Metals Field Trip Reveals More Than Vaults and Bullion

(Money Metals News Service) In this episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey reflects on a recent trip to Money Metals’ main facility and bullion depository in Eagle, Idaho.

The visit was technically a work trip. Maharrey said the team filmed well over 100 marketing and social media videos. But it also felt like the school field trips he remembered from childhood, giving him a closer look at how Money Metals works behind the scenes.

What stood out first was the people. Maharrey praised everyone from the security team to fulfillment staff to precious metals specialists, calling them professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely committed to helping customers preserve purchasing power with sound money.

He emphasized that Money Metals’ precious metals specialists are not paid on commission. That means customers are not being pushed toward higher-premium products. Instead, Maharrey said, specialists focus on understanding each customer’s goals and helping them choose what fits best.

A Look Inside the Eagle, Idaho Depository

Maharrey also described Money Metals’ bullion depository in Eagle, Idaho, calling it the largest bullion depository west of New York, one of the biggest in the world, and larger than Fort Knox.

He did not reveal security details, but said the facility’s security is “tight,” with former law enforcement and military personnel on the team. He also noted that Money Metals offers firearms training to employees who want it, and employees who complete the training are encouraged to carry at work.

Beyond physical security, Maharrey highlighted the depository’s procedures. Customer metals are segregated, stored in sealed boxes, logged carefully, and seals are recorded and replaced anytime a box is opened. Customers can also receive an annual photo of their metals in the vault.

He contrasted this with Fort Knox, arguing that Money Metals undergoes external third-party audits as well as rigorous internal audits, while Fort Knox has not received the kind of thorough audit he believes it needs.

Gold and Silver React to Iran Peace Optimism

Turning to markets, Maharrey noted that gold was up $126 on the day of recording, while silver was up a little over $4. He attributed the surge to optimism about a possible peace deal involving Iran.

Still, he cautioned against assuming the conflict is resolved. He said precious metals have traded in a volatile, range-bound pattern over the past couple of months, and that uncertainty surrounding Iran will likely continue to affect market sentiment.

Maharrey argued that wars often give gold and silver an initial safe-haven bump, but over time, monetary policy tends to matter more. In his view, the Federal Reserve remains the key driver.

The Fed Holds Rates Steady, But Dissent Grows

Maharrey discussed the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, where the FOMC held interest rates steady for the third straight meeting at 3.5% to 3.75%.

He said the decision was unsurprising given economic uncertainty tied to the Middle East. The FOMC statement noted elevated inflation, partly due to rising global energy prices, and said Middle East developments were contributing to a high level of uncertainty.

Maharrey argued that while the Fed talks as if policy is tight, monetary conditions remain loose. He cited the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index, which fell to negative 0.52 in the week ending April 24, noting that a negative reading indicates historically loose conditions.

The vote was not unanimous. Four FOMC members dissented, the most since 1992. Trump appointee Stephen Miran favored a quarter-point rate cut, while Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan objected to language they viewed as implying an easing bias.

The Debt Trap and the Fed’s Catch-22

Maharrey’s central economic argument was that the Fed is trapped. It may need higher rates to fight inflation, but the economy is too debt-ridden to withstand them.

He pointed to nearly $9 trillion in new money created through quantitative easing from the Great Recession through the pandemic, plus nearly a decade of 0% interest rates. That, he argued, created a massive debt bubble and widespread malinvestment.

He also noted that U.S. national debt recently crossed $39 trillion and that debt held by the public has exceeded 100% of GDP. Gross debt, by contrast, puts the debt-to-GDP ratio above 122%, because it includes intragovernmental holdings.

Maharrey said roughly $7.8 trillion of the $39.1 trillion national debt consists of intragovernmental holdings. He argued that those debts still matter because they must eventually be paid through borrowing, taxation, or monetary creation.

He also warned that unfunded obligations for Social Security and Medicare push the broader debt burden above $100 trillion.

Inflation Remains the Policy

Maharrey concluded that the Fed’s long-term bias is toward easier money. He said that when the economy cracks, the central bank will likely cut rates back to zero and launch more quantitative easing, even if inflation remains elevated.

He warned that the worst-case scenario could be a prolonged period of stagflation. In his view, policymakers know the economy is overleveraged, but they are unwilling to say so plainly.

For investors, Maharrey’s message was direct: inflation is not an accident but policy. That, he argued, makes gold and silver essential hedges against the erosion of purchasing power.

He closed by urging listeners to consider physical precious metals, whether delivered directly or stored at Money Metals’ depository, and reminded them that more commentary is available at MoneyMetals.com/news.