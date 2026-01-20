FBI Probing Viral Theft After Independent Journalist Was Dragged by Car

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI is reportedly investigating an incident in which a Somali immigrant allegedly stole the camera of independent journalist Nick Sortor and then allegedly dragged him with his running vehicle.

“We’re on it,” the FBI’s rapid response team wrote on X Monday, responding to video shared by Sortor of the alleged theft.

In the footage, Sortor is seen struggling with an unidentified individual inside a vehicle. He said the person had stolen his camera. Sortor then exits his car and pursues the man, who is seen entering a vehicle. Seconds later, Sortor appears to be dragged as his hand becomes caught in the car’s door handle.

“A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Sortor wrote. “They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle.”

He added, “NOBODY bothered helping. DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”

In another video posted by Sortor, a Minneapolis police officer advised him to leave the area to avoid further confrontations with local Somali residents.

The Sortor incident is the latest flare‑up in Minnesota following the deployment of federal immigration agents.

ICE agent fatally shot Minneapolis activist Renée Good, an event that sparked widespread protests and ongoing scrutiny of federal tactics.