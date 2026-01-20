Tuesday, January 20, 2026

FBI Probing Viral Theft After Independent Journalist Was Dragged by Car

'A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nick Sortor
Journalist Nick Sortor is arrested by Portland Police after being assaulted by Antifa. / IMAGE: @nicksortor via X

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The FBI is reportedly investigating an incident in which a Somali immigrant allegedly stole the camera of independent journalist Nick Sortor and then allegedly dragged him with his running vehicle.

“We’re on it,” the FBI’s rapid response team wrote on X Monday, responding to video shared by Sortor of the alleged theft.

In the footage, Sortor is seen struggling with an unidentified individual inside a vehicle. He said the person had stolen his camera. Sortor then exits his car and pursues the man, who is seen entering a vehicle. Seconds later, Sortor appears to be dragged as his hand becomes caught in the car’s door handle.

“A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Sortor wrote. “They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle.”

He added, “NOBODY bothered helping. DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”

In another video posted by Sortor, a Minneapolis police officer advised him to leave the area to avoid further confrontations with local Somali residents.

The Sortor incident is the latest flare‑up in Minnesota following the deployment of federal immigration agents.

ICE agent fatally shot Minneapolis activist Renée Good, an event that sparked widespread protests and ongoing scrutiny of federal tactics.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Puts Don Lemon ‘on Notice’ After Video Showed Him Embedded With Church Rioters
Next article
Indiana Judge Shot at His Home; Suspect on the Loose

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com