FBI Investigating Others Involved in Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

'The FBI is investigating social media accounts that appeared to have foreknowledge of the assassination...

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel said Monday that his agents are interviewing other suspects in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Patel revealed the expanded investigation in an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Our investigation is ongoing. We’re interviewing dozens and dozens of suspects, subjects, witnesses and the like,” he said.

Patel also claimed that the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, left a note with someone that forecasted his attack. The note has been destroyed, but Patel insisted that agents interviewed someone who has knowledge of its contents.

“The note, even though it’s been destroyed, we have found forensic evidence of the note, and we have confirmed what that note says because of our aggressive evidence posture at the FBI,” Patel said.

Also on Monday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the FBI is investigating social media accounts that appeared to have foreknowledge of the assassination. For instance, on Sept. 3 someone posted that “it’d be funny if someone like Charlie kirk got shot on September 10th LMAO.”

“Several of the accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, and at least one of them followed suspect Tyler Robinson’s roommate, with whom Robinson was allegedly in a relationship, on TikTok,” the Free Beacon reported.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Robinson confessed to the murder to his friends in a Discord gaming chatroom.

According to the FBI’s narrative, Robinson’s family confronted him about the assassination after the bureau released images of the suspect. Robinson then either confessed or strongly implied that he did it. The family then convinced him to turn himself in. Before he did, Robinson supposedly messaged his friends on Discord.

“It was me at UVU yesterday. Im sorry for all of this,” he said.

Discord has denied that Robinson posted about the assassination on its platform.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect is on Suicide Watch

