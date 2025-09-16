Monday, September 15, 2025

Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect is on Suicide Watch

'I was on suicide watch for almost two years, which meant that they woke me up every 15 minutes for the entire time...'

Posted by Ken Silva
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday that the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk is on suicide watch.

Fox News first reported earlier in the day that the alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is being held under “special watch” until he completes a mental health evaluation. However, Fox reported that local authorities have “not been made specifically aware of any suicidal comments or concerns.”

The same day, conservative pundit Megyn Kelly asked Bongino specifically if Robinson is on suicide watch, and the deputy director said that he is.

“That’s what we’ve been told from local officials who have custody over him right now that he is, in fact, on watch,” Bongino said. “That is obviously going to remain a concern.”

It’s unclear how local Utah authorities watch inmates for potential suicide, but in federal prison it entails guards checking on inmates every 15 minutes—which often prevents them from sleeping.

Infamous examples of high-profile inmates on suicide watch include deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the former case, Epstein was put on suicide watch after allegedly trying to kill himself shortly after his arrest in July 2019. Epstein was taken off suicide watch and found dead in his cell weeks later.

With Maxwell, she revealed the effects of being on suicide watch in her recent interview with the Justice Department.

“My memory’s not as good as it was because when I was in Brooklyn, I was in the [special housing unit] for almost two years, and I was on suicide watch for almost two years, which meant that they woke me up every 15 minutes for the entire time,” she said.

“And it’s—it really did affect my ability to [think].”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Comments Mocking Kirk’s Death Generate Multiple Firings in Carolinas
Next article
FBI Investigating Others Involved in Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com