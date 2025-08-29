FBI Director’s Girlfriend Sues Ex-Agent over Unsubstantiated Claim That She’s a Former ‘Mossad Agent’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel’s girlfriend, country music singer and conservative commentator Alexis Wilkins, has filed a lawsuit against former bureau agent Kyle Seraphin over his unsubstantiated claim that she’s a former agent for the Mossad—Israel’s national intelligence agency.

Seraphin made the claim on last Friday’s episode of his online show. The clip went viral on Tuesday.

“[FBI Director Kash Patel] has had his own little ‘honeypot’ issue that’s been going on of late, so we’re just going to acknowledge it real publicly. He’s got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through [Dan] Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she’s also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA,” Seraphin said.

“But I’m sure that’s totally because, like, she’s really looking for like a cross-eyed, you know, kind of thickish built, super cool bro who’s almost 50 years old who’s Indian in America.”

In her lawsuit, Wilkins, 26, blasted Seraphin over his allegations. She noted that she’s a Christian and a U.S. citizen who’s never been to Israel. She also said she’s been in a “long-term” relationship with Patel since January 2023. Seraphin didn’t mention Wilkins by name, but she said his reference to her was obvious.

“He is accusing Ms. Wilkins of being a spy for a foreign government, conducting espionage to undermine our national security and/or to manipulate federal law enforcement at the highest level, and even committing treason. These accusations are all categorically false, and Defendant knows it,” her lawsuit says.

“Defendant cannot even claim ignorance or negligence, because he has personally met Ms. Wilkins with Mr. Patel at a conservative political event roughly two years ago, and was specifically aware from that encounter that Ms. Wilkins was in a relationship with Mr. Patel, who was not the FBI director at that time.”

Wilkins is seeking $5 million. She says Seraphin’s comments damaged “her fitness to perform her occupation as a patriotic, country music artist, and as a patriotic, conservative commentator for a company like PragerU.”

The rumors about Wilkins stems from her work for PragerU, which constantly pumps out pro-Israel propaganda. PragerU’s CEO, Marissa Streit served in Unit 8200—Israel’s equivalent of the NSA—and its founder, Dennis Prager, has gone on secret missions on behalf of Israel. Prager has talked about Israel sending him on a secret mission to smuggle Jewish artifacts into the Soviet Union when he was 20 years old.

However, there is no evidence that Wilkins is an intelligence agent, Mossad or otherwise.

Seraphin responded to the lawsuit Thursday night on Alex Jones’s show.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Responds To FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend Suing Him For His Coverage Of Allegations That She May Be Connected To Israeli Intelligence pic.twitter.com/CtW3RswrmY — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 29, 2025

Seraphin’s comments about her are his latest in a string of attacks on Patel—some of them more legitimate than others.

Seraphin said last month that Patel is a closed homosexual who parties all night and shows up for work late.

Patel was recently revealed to be living with GOP donor Michael Muldoon in the billionaire’s Las Vegas home—an arrangement that’s raising some eyebrows within the bureau, according to Seraphin.

“The other question I’ve had people bring up … including people who are pro-Trump … They don’t know a lot of 50- or 40-something-year-old Indian men that are unmarried and living with other men that don’t have something going on,” Seraphin recently said on the show Redacted, hosted by Clay Morris.

“There’s rumors passing around the FBI that have kind of intimidated that this may be more than just two men living together, which by the way, for two men in their 40s and 50s is a pretty strange circumstance.”

Patel’s lawyer hasn’t responded to Headline USA’s media inquiry about Seraphin’s comments.

Since taking the helm at the bureau, Patel flip-flopped on domestic surveillance and now supports warrantless spying, he’s backtracked on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, and he hasn’t exposed the U.S. government’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests-turned-riots.

Patel’s also pushed for a bigger budget for the FBI, insisted that Epstein killed himself, and said that there’s nothing more for the public to know about the July 13 Trump assassination attempt. Despite saying that the investigation into July 13 is closed, Patel’s FBI has refused to release records on that incident.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.