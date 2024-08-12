Fauci Reveals Third COVID Infection, Despite Six Vaccines/Boosters

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Former COVID czar Anthony Fauci revealed that he had recently been infected by the COVID-19 virus for the third time, despite his having received a total of six vaccines and boosters.

Dr. Fauci has COVID again for the third time and has been vaccinated and boosted six times pic.twitter.com/Gsdz9bDCbP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2024

“I got infected about two weeks ago,” said Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, according to Modernity News. “It was my third infection, and I have been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.”

Fauci’s personal experience with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations seemed to directly contradict his statements from three years ago regarding their effectiveness in preventing viral infection.

In 2021, Fauci claimed that “If you get vaccinated, you are protected.”

Later that same year, he stated “When people get vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”

"When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe they will not be infected."

— Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director (May 17, 2021, MSNBC) https://t.co/x08Esmz4wF pic.twitter.com/uypGetM2oF — APBIOonly (@APBIOonly) August 12, 2024

Despite his initial optimism, Fauci later changed his tune in 2023, when he coauthored a study discussing the possible shortcomings of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, conservatives who questioned the efficacy and necessity of the experimental jabs from very early on have only grown more wary over time as evidence mounts of potentially deadly side effects from the vaccine itself—in some cases creating a far greater risk of adverse health outcomes than that posed by the virus itself.

Earlier this year, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo halted the distribution of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine due to public safety concerns.

Fauci retired from his role as head of the NIAID in December 2022.

When asked in a recent CNN interview about the possibility of being prosecuted if former President Donald Trump were able to win the November election, Fauci dismissed the question by scoffing “I don’t know what one would prosecute me for.”