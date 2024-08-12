Turning Point Challenges Volunteers to ‘Chase’ 100 Ballots Each in Key Swing States

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 12, 2024, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk announced Commit 100, an extension of Turning Point Action’s Chase the Vote initiative for the 2024 election, to chase ballots in the battleground states of Arizona and Wisconsin in the effort to elect Donald Trump to a second term, despite the vote fraud and illegal aliens being able to vote in the upcoming election.

The newest effort will allow volunteers to sign up and commit to chasing 100 early ballots and 100 election-day ballots. Volunteers can travel to Arizona and Wisconsin to help chase votes in person, with lodging provided, or via the TPAction app.

“There’s only 84 days until Election Day, the final day of voting. Do the work. Help us win,” Kirk wrote in the social media post.

HUGE NEWS! @TPAction_ has officially launched COMMIT 100, an extension of Chase the Vote – the largest ballot chasing operation in the movement.

Activists can sign up to commit to chasing 100 early ballots and 100 Election Day ballots, using the TPAction mobile app. Volunteers… pic.twitter.com/NddPJjm5SP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 12, 2024

The effort is part of Turning Point Action’s Chase the Vote initiative, which has deployed field organizers in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The organization also deployed field organizers in other states to track and chase critical target ballots.

The Post Millennial reported that, through the initiative, field organizers identify “Republican voters and build key relationships in battleground states,” register voters, encourage them to get involved in the voting process and mobilize voters to get to the poll on Election Day.

Turning Point Action is collaborating with other national organizations, such as Early Vote Action, America First Works, Moms for America and the College Republicans of America, to “build the largest ballot chasing operation the movement has ever seen,” using a “strong national grassroots network and a track record of empowering conservative leaders.”

In June of this year, Trump spoke at a Chase the Vote event in Phoenix, taking questions from the crowd and discussing his goals for the next term. Among them were handling the invasion of illegal aliens through the southern border that grew under Joe Biden, the economy that has seen rampant inflation and how to make the country safer.