Thursday, January 4, 2024

Florida Surgeon General Orders COVID Vaccines Halt Amid FDA Dispute

'I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joseph Ladapo
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, left, and Gov. Ron DeSantis speak to a crowd. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo made a major announcement on Wednesday regarding COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, directly rebuking claims by the FDA. 

As reported by Fox News, Ladapo accused the FDA of failing to provide evidence regarding nucleic acid contaminants in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which he alleged might lead to cancer. Ladapo demanded an immediate halt to their distribution in response.

“I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” Ladapo said on Twitter. “The [FDA] and the [CDC] have always played it fast and loose with COVID-19 vaccine safety, but their failure to test for DNA integration with the human genome – as their own guidelines dictate – when the vaccines are known to be contaminated with foreign DNA is intolerable.” 

Several media outlets reported that Ladapo’s drastic measure follows months of debate with the CDC and the FDA.  

In remarks to the Washington Post, CDC Director Mandy Cohen claimed, without citing specific data, that the mRNA vaccine is “one of the most studied vaccines at this point.” 

FDA spokeswoman Cherie Duvall-Jones echoed Cohen’s stance in response.  

“Perpetuating references to information about residual DNA in COVID-19 vaccines without placing it within the context of the manufacturing process and the known benefits of the vaccine is misleading,” she retorted without citing specific data.

In a Dec. 6 letter to the heads of the FDA and CDC, Ladapo cited a study allegedly implying the presence of “billions of DNA fragments per dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.” He pushed for information on whether federal agencies conducted studies to mitigate potential risks, including cancer. 

However, Fox News reported that Dr. Peter Marks, head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, deemed such a risk as “implausible.” 

Marks specifically claimed, “We would like to make clear that based on a thorough assessment of the entire manufacturing process, FDA is confident in the quality, safety, and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.” 

He added, “Additionally, with over a billion doses of the mRNA vaccines administered, no safety concerns related to residual DNA have been identified. 

Ladapo criticized the responses, stating they did not “provide data or evidence” of DNA integration assessments being conducted. 

“Instead, they pointed to genotoxicity studies — which are inadequate assessments for DNA integration risk. In addition, they obfuscated the difference between the SV40 promoter/enhancer and SV40 proteins, two elements that are distinct,” he continued. 

