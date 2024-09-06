Quantcast
Thursday, September 5, 2024

ESPN Prohibits Use of ‘White Lives Matter,’ Allows ‘Black Lives Matter’

'Care to explain, @ESPN?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter / Photo by pburka (CC)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that ESPN Fantasy Football has banned teams from being named “White Lives Matter” while allowing them to use the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “Hamas Lives Matter.” 

OutKick reported about the discovery after football fans pointed out the blatant anti-white racism.

ESPN has several banned words and phrases when someone names a fantasy football team. If someone attempts to create a fantasy football team name with specific words on the list, the far-left sports network rejects the name with a “Team name/abbreviation contains a banned word” banner.

As expected, a network that hates white people included the phrase “White Lives Matter” on its list of banned terms, classifying it as a racist slur. However, ESPN allows “Black Lives Matter” as a team name. Additionally, the organization proved once again it’s racist against whites by enabling people to use the name of the literal terrorist organization since “Hamas Lives Matter” could be used as well.

Libs of TikTok pointed out the blatant anti-white racism, which sparked a backlash against the network and led to more investigation into the words that are allowed for the fantasy teams.

ESPN doesn’t let you use “White Lives Matter” as a fantasy sports team name because it contains “banned words,” but it’s totally fine with “Black Lives Matter.” Care to explain, @ESPN?” Libs of TikTok wrote.

The network also doesn’t allow several “offensive” words, such as “Nazi” and other foul language. The network has yet to respond when the news source reached out to ESPN for the complete list of banned words. ESPN has not yet issued a public response over the anti-white racism.

On the other hand, Yahoo Fantasy Football, the second-largest fantasy football league, doesn’t have any banned words. The news source reported that players can name their teams whatever they want, even if the speech may be offensive to some.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
