Quantcast
Monday, March 4, 2024

Fani Willis Told Lover’s Attorney to Keep Quiet: ‘They Are Coming After Us’

'You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis quietly sounded the alarm to Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade’s former business partner and divorce attorney about imminent scrutiny stemming from their alleged affair in the Trump Georgia case, according to a new filing.

“They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us,” Willis allegedly told Terrence Bradley, an ex-business partner of Wade, who had previously testified during the disqualification hearing against Willis.

First reported by the New York Post and the Washington Examiner, these revelations arise from a court filing submitted by Trump co-defendant David Schafer, asking Judge Scott McAfee to reopen evidence hearings.

The filing refers to conversations between Cindi Lee Yeager, a deputy district attorney in neighboring Cobb County, and Bradley. According to Schafer, both Yeager and Bradley are acquaintances.

The Fulton County case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is embroiled in controversy, given that Willis and Wade concealed their romantic involvement from both the judge and the defendants. 

This hidden relationship raises questions in the disqualification hearings against Willis: When did the relationship commence? Did Willis appoint Wade due to their affair? Did Willis gain financial advantages from Wade’s appointment as a special prosecutor?

Strikingly, Bradley took the stand in defense of Wade and Willis, asserting that he did not recall when the relationship between the two prosecutors started. However, Yeager contradicted this, stating that Bradley privately disclosed otherwise.

As alleged in Monday’s filings, Yeager and Bradley held multiple conversations starting in August 2023. It was during these discussions that Bradley admitted to Yeager that the relationship between Wade and Willis had begun before November 2021—when the investigation against Trump was initiated.

These assertions starkly contradict the sworn testimony of Willis and Wade, who have claimed that their affair began after Wade was hired. This line of defense aims to dispel the notion that Willis might have hired Wade solely because of their romantic involvement.

Evidence hearings on the disqualification motion, filed by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, concluded last week. Judge McAfee said he would determine if Willis should be removed within two weeks.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Food Freedom’ Supporters Rally Behind Amish Farmer Raided by Agriculture Dept.
Next article
Discord Leaker Jack Teixeira Sentenced to at Least 11 Years for Exposing Ukraine Sham

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com