Fani Willis Told Lover’s Attorney to Keep Quiet: ‘They Are Coming After Us’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis quietly sounded the alarm to Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade’s former business partner and divorce attorney about imminent scrutiny stemming from their alleged affair in the Trump Georgia case, according to a new filing.

“They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us,” Willis allegedly told Terrence Bradley, an ex-business partner of Wade, who had previously testified during the disqualification hearing against Willis.

First reported by the New York Post and the Washington Examiner, these revelations arise from a court filing submitted by Trump co-defendant David Schafer, asking Judge Scott McAfee to reopen evidence hearings.

Fani Willis warned Nathan Wade’s lawyer to stay quiet about affair, court filing claims: ‘They are coming after us’ https://t.co/Azcve9qPAb pic.twitter.com/avFFRbbLTr — New York Post (@nypost) March 4, 2024

The filing refers to conversations between Cindi Lee Yeager, a deputy district attorney in neighboring Cobb County, and Bradley. According to Schafer, both Yeager and Bradley are acquaintances.

The Fulton County case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is embroiled in controversy, given that Willis and Wade concealed their romantic involvement from both the judge and the defendants.

This hidden relationship raises questions in the disqualification hearings against Willis: When did the relationship commence? Did Willis appoint Wade due to their affair? Did Willis gain financial advantages from Wade’s appointment as a special prosecutor?

BREAKING IN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Trump blasts Fani Willis, says her lover, Nathan Wade, did not have any experience in prosecuting him, but had experience in f….king her. WATCH pic.twitter.com/nGr3z1Xdnw — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 3, 2024

Strikingly, Bradley took the stand in defense of Wade and Willis, asserting that he did not recall when the relationship between the two prosecutors started. However, Yeager contradicted this, stating that Bradley privately disclosed otherwise.

Cindi Lee Yeager, a Georgia Deputy District Attorney, is alleging Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, and Terrence Bradley perjured themselves before Judge McAfee. Yeager claims Bradley also told her that Willis and Wade “began a romantic relationship” in 2019.https://t.co/5lW0OqFoRN — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 4, 2024

As alleged in Monday’s filings, Yeager and Bradley held multiple conversations starting in August 2023. It was during these discussions that Bradley admitted to Yeager that the relationship between Wade and Willis had begun before November 2021—when the investigation against Trump was initiated.

These assertions starkly contradict the sworn testimony of Willis and Wade, who have claimed that their affair began after Wade was hired. This line of defense aims to dispel the notion that Willis might have hired Wade solely because of their romantic involvement.

Evidence hearings on the disqualification motion, filed by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, concluded last week. Judge McAfee said he would determine if Willis should be removed within two weeks.