Leftist Media Is After Justice Samuel Alito, Finds Out He Boycotted Bud Light

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Far-left mass media went after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito by deliberately looking at his shares and finding that he sold some of his beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev’s shares when conservatives organized the country-wide boycott of Bud Light brewer.

The boycott was started after Bud Light partnered with “transgender” social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, CNBC reported.

After selling his shares, Alito bought the same amount of stock in Molson Coors on the same day.

The leftist propaganda source used this opportunity to highlight that Alito is not supposed to be a Supreme Court Justice because he is “engaging in or aligning with partisan politics, despite a recently adopted code of conduct that directs the justices to ‘refrain from political activity.'”

On Aug. 14, 2023, Alito sold between $1,000 and $15,000 of AB InBev’s stock, a financial disclosure filing for the justice that was recently made visible through a federal judicial database.

According to Gabe Roth, executive director of the far-left nonprofit judicial watchdog group Fix the Court, if Alito or his broker were truly reacting to the Bud Light boycott or the surrounding culture war, then the stock sale “speaks more about the justice’s media intake and where that puts him on the political spectrum.”

“If the sale was in response to the Bud Light controversy last year, he might have an appearance-of-bias problem when it comes to future court cases related to trans rights,” Roth said.

Alito was also previously accused of conservative bias after another far-left propaganda outlet, the New York Times, found out that an upside-down U.S. flag — a symbol used by Donald Trump supporters to oppose the stolen 2020 election — was flown at his home in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Even though it was later discovered that it was Alito’s wife, Martha-Ann Alito, who inverted the flag only because their neighbors were mocking them with anti-Trump signs, it still didn’t stop leftists from criticizing Alito.