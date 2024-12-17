Quantcast
‘We Want to Vomit’: Fake News Anchor Scams Elderly Woman Out of Tens of Thousands

'I believe they would have asked for some type of ransom for her. That we have your mom. See how much money they could get out of us...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
keyboard typing
A person types on a keyboard. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A Facebook user impersonating MSNBC host Ari Melber reportedly scammed a 73-year-old woman in Washington out of at least $20,000.

Police are investigating the fake news anchor’s deception of the elderly Patrica Taylor, which started when she received a message from the scammer’s profile about a “sick dog” and a request for money and gift cards, according to Local 12.

“We want to vomit,” Taylor’s daughter, Meri Taylor, told the outlet.

Taylor first messaged the fake profile, which she believed was Melber, the outlet reported.

The scammer replied with a “Get a $500 Apple gift card” message and eventually bombarded the 73-year-old with demands that she fork over money unless she wanted to let his “sick dog” die.

“It’s for Penny. Please don’t let Penny die,” the scammer wrote to Taylor.

The Facebook scammer did not stop after acquiring $20,000 from the victim, a far cry from the inexpensive coin he named his fake dog after.

Still pretending to be Melber, the scammer convinced the 73-year-old woman they were in love and would soon be married, according to the outlet.

“We find the ring. It’s a $30 ring,” Meri Taylor said.

The victim’s son, Joey Taylor, said the scam was “pretty disgusting.”

When Taylor grew suspicious, the scammer used artificial intelligence to send her a voice message that sounded like Melber, Local 12 reported.

“You’re reading my messages and not responding. I’d never do that to you. Have you found someone else?” the AI-generated voice message asked the victim.

The scam hit its crux when Taylor took a plane to New York City to meet the fake Melber.

However, she was intercepted by a family member during a layover in Portland, according to the outlet, which noted she was taken back home after.

“I believe they would have asked for some type of ransom for her. That we have your mom. See how much money they could get out of us,” Meri Taylor told the outlet.

The victim’s daughter questioned how her mother could have fallen for the MSNBC host hoax and told the outlet she fears the 73-year-old would fall for another scam.

“We just want our mom back,” Joey Taylor said.

MSNBC reportedly said the real Melber has no connection to the scam, Local 12 noted.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
