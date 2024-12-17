Quantcast
‘Trump Answers the Phone’: Even MSNBC Is Fed Up with Democrats’ 50-Person Firewall

'I could write a note that maybe could get to somebody, to get to somebody through Pony Express and a pigeon, something might end up in a mailbox near them...'

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle unleashed her frustration at Democrats inaccessible due to their 50-person communication blockades as she explained how President-elect Donald Trump picked up the phone when she called.

Ruhle, who interviewed failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris in late September, told a crowd and interviewer in footage surfaced Monday that she has a direct contact to Trump, unlike Democrats like Harris and President Joe Biden.

“I’ll tell you one other example. The day after Donald Trump had that crazy rally in Madison Squate Garden, I rolled the dice and I called him on the phone. And he answered!” the MSNBC host told a laughing audience and the interviewer beside her who shouted, “Of course he did!”

Ruhle told the crowd she did not call Trump to “chit-chat” and instead asked for an interview, which she said the then-Republican nominee “obviously” declined.

She said further details on their conversation could not be disclosed.

“Obviously, he said no,” Ruhle said. “But my point is, I was able to get to him by dialing his phone. Now that might be completely apes**t, and you’re like, ‘I can’t believe people know this guy’s phone number.’”

The 11th Hour host continued by contrasting Trump’s accessibility to that of the president-elect’s political opponents, saying, “But the reverse of that, if I were to want to connect with VP Harris or President Biden, there’s 50 people between be and them!”

Her tone of voice grew agitated as she reflected on her troublesome attempts to speak to safeguarded Democrats.

“I could write a note that maybe could get to somebody, to get to somebody through Pony Express and a pigeon, something might end up in a mailbox near them,” Ruhle raged. “And I called DJT to say, ‘Yo, can I have an interview?’ And he told me to go f**k myself. But I still was able to connect with him!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

