Failed GOP Candidate Admits to Porn Accusations 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson came clean about damning accusations that he posted inflammatory comments on a pornographic website—allegations that cost him the 2024 governor’s race.

The report quickly became a political weapon, with Democrats and the media using it to hammer Republicans ahead of the 2024 election. Robinson went on to lose to Democrat Josh Stein.

The accusations, first reported by CNN weeks before the election, centered on claims that Robinson used a pseudonym to post racist and disturbing comments on a pornographic website.

In an Thursday interview on the After the Call podcast, Robinson admitted parts of the report were true.

“I won’t say that I completely lied,” Robinson said when asked why he did not speak the truth when the CNN story hit. “Some of the things about the whole story, some of it, there’s some truth to it. But there again, those were the things that I wanted to separate at that moment.”

He said he followed his campaign’s advice to stay silent—a decision he now regrets. Robinson also suggested that speaking the truth at the time would have hurt Donald Trump during the election.

CNN’s report, published in September 2024, accused Robinson of making extreme online posts, including referring to himself as a “black NAZI!”

Robinson acknowledged this week that at least some of the behavior described in the report did occur.

“More than anything, you know, allegations that I watched pornography and was involved with people that watched pornography, and that that was absolutely true,” Robinson added.

Robinson served as lieutenant governor from 2021 to 2025 alongside Democrat Roy Cooper, as the offices are elected separately in North Carolina.