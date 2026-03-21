Gold Market Manipulation Exposed?

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with Chris Powell, co-founder of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee, for a wide-ranging discussion on gold and silver markets, government intervention, and what it all means for investors navigating today’s volatile environment.

The conversation begins with Powell explaining the origins and mission of GATA. Founded in the late 1990s, the organization set out to challenge what it viewed as systematic manipulation of gold markets. Over time, however, GATA shifted its focus away from legal action and toward documentation and public awareness after concluding that government intervention in gold markets is not only real but legally authorized under existing statutes.

Powell describes decades of work collecting official records, central bank communications, and policy documents that he believes demonstrate a consistent effort by Western governments to influence gold prices. While the mainstream financial press has largely ignored these claims, Powell argues that awareness within the precious metals community has grown substantially.

(Interview Starts Around 8:56 Mark)

The Machinery Behind Price Suppression

The discussion then turns to how this alleged intervention actually works. Powell outlines a multi-layered system involving central banks, bullion banks, and derivatives markets. Governments, he says, can influence prices through direct sales of reserves, leasing and swapping gold, and most importantly, through the creation and selling of large volumes of paper contracts that represent metal but are not backed by physical supply.

These actions are not random. Powell argues they serve a clear purpose, which is to support fiat currencies and maintain confidence in government bonds. Since gold tends to rise when confidence in monetary systems falls, suppressing its price helps preserve the perception of stability in the broader financial system.

Paper Gold vs Real Metal

A central theme throughout the episode is the growing tension between paper markets and physical reality. Powell suggests that gold and silver markets are heavily leveraged, with far more paper claims than actual metal available. This imbalance becomes especially visible during periods of heightened demand.

Recent price surges in both metals are described as evidence of this dynamic. Powell points to short squeeze conditions, where even modest increases in demand for physical delivery can trigger outsized price movements due to the underlying scarcity of real metal relative to paper obligations.

Why Physical Ownership Still Matters

This leads naturally into a discussion about ownership. Powell emphasizes that gold’s unique appeal lies in its lack of counterparty risk. Unlike financial assets that depend on institutions, gold held directly is outside the control of third parties.

He is particularly critical of exchange-traded funds. While ETFs offer price exposure, Powell warns they do not provide meaningful access to physical metal for most investors. He argues that these instruments may even facilitate further market intervention, since large financial players can move metal in and out of funds in ways retail investors cannot.

If It’s Manipulated, Why Invest

Maharrey raises an important question that many investors share:

If manipulation exists, why invest in gold or silver at all?

Powell acknowledges the concern but argues that intervention does not eliminate value. Instead, it distorts pricing in the short term while setting the stage for more dramatic corrections later.

He suggests that growing global demand for physical metal, combined with rising skepticism toward paper assets, could eventually overwhelm the system. In his view, recent price action may represent early signs that the market is beginning to break free from long-standing constraints.

The Media Blind Spot

The conversation also touches on the role of the financial media. Powell argues that institutional incentives discourage serious investigation into gold market intervention. Large banks that participate in these markets are also major advertisers, creating a structural reluctance to challenge the system.

Despite these challenges, Powell notes that awareness is spreading, even if slowly. He points to occasional coverage breakthroughs as signs that the issue is becoming harder to ignore.

Gold as Financial Independence

By the end of the episode, the discussion returns to a broader philosophical point. Gold and silver are not just commodities or trades. They represent an alternative to centralized financial control and a form of monetary independence that cannot be easily replicated.

For listeners, the takeaway is clear. Understanding the forces shaping precious metals markets requires looking beyond surface-level price movements and questioning the systems that underpin them.

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