Facebook Suspends Libs of TikTok, Restores Account After Pressure

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Fascist Facebook suspended Libs of TikTok account for “violating” the website’s “community standards,” for which the social media platform received a pushback, which resulted in Facebook restoring the account.

“The page Libs of TikTok has been disabled for going against our Community Standards. You cannot visit the Page and you won’t be able to add new people to work on the Page,” Facebook informed Libs of TikTok, according to a screenshot of an email it posted on Twitter.

As expected, Facebook never bothered to mention which guidelines the account violated exactly, which raises the question of whether the suspension of the account was for purely political reasons.

On her personal Twitter account, Chaya Raichik, a 28-year-old woman who created the account, said how she feels about the suspension and the social media platform itself.

“[By the way,] I freaking hate Facebook. I don’t even know how to use it. I don’t get it. I don’t like it. Never did. Never had a personal account. I pay someone to run my Facebook. I probably logged on once. It’s a pretty shitty platform. I hope it dies. It probably will because the censorship game isn’t sustainable in the long run and the younger people aren’t using it,” she wrote.

However, after receiving pushback for its recent censorship attempt, Facebook restored the account.

“BREAKING: @facebook just caved to the pressure and restored our account! Thank you to everyone who shared, spoke out and tagged them. Follow us on Facebook here while we still have an account,” Libs of TikTok posted on Twitter and shared the link to the Facebook page.

Libs of TikTok account that exposes leftists by simply showing them was launched by Raichik in April 2020, the New York Post reported. Since people became tired of leftists and their destructive ideology over the years, Raichik was able to amass millions of followers across TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The news source also wrote that Facebook already had experience of suspending Libs of TikTok account.