Thursday, April 17, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Headline USA Interviews an Alleged OKC Bombing Accomplice

Headline USA is releasing this interview to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing....

Posted by Ken Silva
Andy and Tim
Showtime's new drama, Waco: The Aftermath, depicts "Andy the German," left, plotting the OKC bombing with Timothy McVeigh at Elohim City. The real-life version of Andy the German, Andreas Strassmeir, says this never happened, and told Headline USA that he's contemplating suing Showtime over the depiction. Photo: SCREENSHOT FROM SHOWTIME'S TRAILER

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In early 2023, Showtime released a television series that depicted a German national named Andreas Strassmeir as an accomplice in the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing, which remains the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in American history.

In the show, OKC bomber Timothy McVeigh is shown driving to an Oklahoma religious compound called Elohim City, where Strassmeir was living at the time. Elohim City was also known as a haven for neo-Nazi bank robbers and other violent extremists.

When the show was released, Headline USA interviewed Strassmeir, who now lives in Germany, for his reaction to the show. Not surprisingly, Strassmeir said the show’s depiction of him and other Elohim City residents is a complete fabrication.

While the interview started about the show, it turned into a three-plus hour conversation about all aspects of Strassmeir’s life—including his relationship with an ATF informant who implicated him in the bombing, his contact with McVeigh, and his friendship with a CIA asset named Dave Hollaway, who was a pilot during Iran Contra and who now works as a NASA contractor.

Nearly two years later, Headline USA is releasing this interview to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold Hits New Record Highs Amid Market Turmoil
Next article
Fed Chair Sets Up Tariffs as Scapegoat as the Economy He Helped Create Leaks Air

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com