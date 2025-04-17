EXCLUSIVE: Headline USA Interviews an Alleged OKC Bombing Accomplice

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In early 2023, Showtime released a television series that depicted a German national named Andreas Strassmeir as an accomplice in the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing, which remains the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in American history.

In the show, OKC bomber Timothy McVeigh is shown driving to an Oklahoma religious compound called Elohim City, where Strassmeir was living at the time. Elohim City was also known as a haven for neo-Nazi bank robbers and other violent extremists.

When the show was released, Headline USA interviewed Strassmeir, who now lives in Germany, for his reaction to the show. Not surprisingly, Strassmeir said the show’s depiction of him and other Elohim City residents is a complete fabrication.

While the interview started about the show, it turned into a three-plus hour conversation about all aspects of Strassmeir’s life—including his relationship with an ATF informant who implicated him in the bombing, his contact with McVeigh, and his friendship with a CIA asset named Dave Hollaway, who was a pilot during Iran Contra and who now works as a NASA contractor.

Nearly two years later, Headline USA is releasing this interview to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.