Ex-Sen. Sinema Admits to Banging Security Guard, But Denies It Ruined His Marriage

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has admitted to having sex with one of her security guards—but denies that the relationship ruined the guard’s marriage.

Sinema’s admission is in response to a lawsuit filed in January in North Carolina federal court by Heather Ammel, who was married to Matthew Ammel. Heather said Sinema had an affair with her husband, which ruined their marriage and broke up their family.

Heather is suing Sinema for “alienation of affection”—a North Carolina law that says someone can be held financially liable for initiating an affair—and seeks over $25,000 in damages.

However, Sinema said in a motion to dismiss filed Thursday that her relationship with Matthew only started after he and Heather were separated. Moreover, the relationship didn’t occur in North Carolina, according to her motion.

SCOOP – I got ahold of new records from the @KyrstenSinema "homewrecker" lawsuit Deleted Signal messages, a local winery, and *way* too many details about their "physically intimate" relationship … This is bonkershttps://t.co/rQK83XFFZfhttps://t.co/3vYaAV4VCc pic.twitter.com/RqcYy4v11L — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) March 13, 2026

“Though [Heather] points to a handful of arguably romantic Signal messages [Sinema] sent to Mr. Ammel prior to October 2024, Mr. Ammel was not in North Carolina when Defendant transmitted any of them,” Sinema’s motion says.

“The only arguably romantic message [Sinema] transmitted to Mr. Ammel while he was in North Carolina was sent in mid-October 2024, after Mr. Ammel had found a new place to live in response to [Heather’s] clear directive that he move out of the marital residence.”

According to the lawsuit, Matthew Ammel suffers from PTSD due to his time in the U.S. Army. He retired from there in 2022, and was hired the same year by then-Sen. Sinema’s security team.

In the fall of 2023, the head of Sinema’s security team resigned and expressed concerns that her boss was having sexual relations with other security members. The security boss encouraged Matthew Ammel to leave, too, but he stayed for financial reasons, according to the lawsuit.

That’s apparently when things became spicy between Ammel and the then-senator.

According to the lawsuit, Heather Ammel found that Sinema was messaging her husband salacious photos, including one of her wrapped in a towel. Sinema also encouraged the husband to bring MDMA drugs—commonly known as ecstasy—on work trips “so that she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

In 2024, Matthew Ammel flew to San Francisco and stayed in Sinema’s hotel “for hours.” Later that year, he stayed at her home in Arizona.

Matthew also took their kids to see Sinema, attending a Green Day concert at one point, according to the lawsuit.

Sinema and Matthew remain in a relationship, the lawsuit added.

It’s not clear when a judge will rule on the former senator’s motion to dismiss.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.