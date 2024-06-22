Quantcast
Friday, June 21, 2024

Ex-FBI Official Reveals Leftist Smear Campaign Against Judge Cannon

'They don’t know what to do when the deck isn’t stacked...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Aileen Cannon
Aileen Cannon / IMAGE: Senate Judiciary Committee

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The radical left is subjecting U.S. Judge Aileen Cannon to a smear campaign because her “deck isn’t stacked” against former President Donald Trump, a former FBI official declared in an interview on Friday. 

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker decried the rampant media hits and legal complaints filed against Cannon, the jurist who has held Special Counsel Jack Smith accountable in his legal actions against Trump. 

“I say these people don’t know what to do when the deck isn’t stacked in their favor,” Swecker said during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Morning with Maria.  

“There have been 1,000 complaints against the judge, but as the chief circuit court judge for the 11th circuit pointed out, there was an orchestrated campaign against her,” Swecker added, referring to a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. 

On May 22, the appellate court dismissed over 1,000 complaints about Cannon, describing the filings as part of an “orchestrated campaign” and ordering the court’s clerk to no longer accept similar allegations against Cannon. 

The Daily Caller first reported on Swecker’s remarks. 

“[Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr.] just issued a ruling, it’s posted on the district court website, that said the clerk is not to take any more complaints from the public, that there’s no evidence of any bias on the part of this judge and that there’s no reason for recusal simply because she was appointed by President Trump,” Swecker added, according to the Daily Caller  

“So, it’s clearly sort of a far left-wing attempt to, again, try to stack — get rid of her and stack the deck. They don’t know what to do when the deck isn’t stacked,” he continued. 

Cannon has drawn backlash from the radical left for appointing a special master to scrutinize Smith’s management of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. 

Unlike other judges presiding over leftist-led cases against Trump, Cannon has questioned some of Smith’s directives and filings. 

She was appointed by Trump to her federal bench in November 2020. 

