All of Trump’s ‘Felonies’ Traced Back to Biden’s Pledge to Weaponize Constitution

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A massive witch hunt on Donald Trump was recently exposed as a coordinated plan by the establishment that is traced back to Joe Biden’s pledge to spit on the United States Constitution so that Trump would never become the president again.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Biden vowed to pursue measures beyond the ballot box to prevent the reelection of Trump.

“We have to demonstrate that he WILL NOT take power — if he does run — by making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, DOES NOT become the next president again,” Biden said.

One year ago a reporter asked Biden what he would do about Trump running for President again: "We have to demonstrate that he WILL NOT take power — if he does run — by making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, DOES NOT become the next president again."

On Nov. 18, 2022, three events “coincidentally” took place either at or with the knowledge and involvement of the White House that directly led to the escalation of the war against Trump, Breitbart reported.

The first thing that happened was Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement of the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel, a very biased prosecutor who just “happened” to be a Trump hater.

While Garland was making his announcement, Nathan Wade, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s top county prosecutor, was having an eight-hour-long meeting in the White House counsel’s office.

The meeting was incredibly unusual, considering that most county prosecutors would never receive an invitation from the White House, let alone spend hours talking with high-powered attorneys who work there, which means that he was chosen as one of the pawns on the board to take down Trump.

That same day, Acting Associate Attorney General Michael Colangelo, one of the highest-ranking law enforcement officers in the country, shocked everyone when he left his job to become an assistant prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Since the news about him became known on Dec. 5, 2022, if Colangelo gave a two-week notice before leaving, that would mean that he submitted his notice on Nov. 18, 2022, the same day Garland announced Smith’s appointment and Wade was talking with the lawyers in the White House.

This would explain why Colangelo, the third-highest-ranking official at the Department of Justice, would take a job with a significantly reduced salary and prestige.

Colangelo’s arrival in Manhattan coincides with a renewal of Trump’s witch hunt.