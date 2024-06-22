Quantcast
Friday, June 21, 2024

All of Trump’s ‘Felonies’ Traced Back to Biden’s Pledge to Weaponize Constitution

'We have to demonstrate that he WILL NOT take power — if he does run — by making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, DOES NOT become the next president again...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A massive witch hunt on Donald Trump was recently exposed as a coordinated plan by the establishment that is traced back to Joe Biden’s pledge to spit on the United States Constitution so that Trump would never become the president again.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Biden vowed to pursue measures beyond the ballot box to prevent the reelection of Trump.

“We have to demonstrate that he WILL NOT take power — if he does run — by making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, DOES NOT become the next president again,” Biden said.

On Nov. 18, 2022, three events “coincidentally” took place either at or with the knowledge and involvement of the White House that directly led to the escalation of the war against Trump, Breitbart reported.

The first thing that happened was Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement of the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel, a very biased prosecutor who just “happened” to be a Trump hater.

While Garland was making his announcement, Nathan Wade, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s top county prosecutor, was having an eight-hour-long meeting in the White House counsel’s office.

The meeting was incredibly unusual, considering that most county prosecutors would never receive an invitation from the White House, let alone spend hours talking with high-powered attorneys who work there, which means that he was chosen as one of the pawns on the board to take down Trump.

That same day, Acting Associate Attorney General Michael Colangelo, one of the highest-ranking law enforcement officers in the country, shocked everyone when he left his job to become an assistant prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Since the news about him became known on Dec. 5, 2022, if Colangelo gave a two-week notice before leaving, that would mean that he submitted his notice on Nov. 18, 2022, the same day Garland announced Smith’s appointment and Wade was talking with the lawyers in the White House.

This would explain why Colangelo, the third-highest-ranking official at the Department of Justice, would take a job with a significantly reduced salary and prestige.

Colangelo’s arrival in Manhattan coincides with a renewal of Trump’s witch hunt.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-FBI Official Reveals Leftist Smear Campaign Against Judge Cannon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com