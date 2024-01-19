Ex-DeSantis Spokesman Now Supports Trump After Iowa

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Steve Cortes, the former national spokesman for the pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down,” endorsed Donald Trump for president in his op-ed titled “Only Trump Can Save America.”

The reason why Cortes changed his mind was because of the Iowa caucuses, which resulted in Trump’s incredibly easy victory.

“I believed that Republican voters were ready for a new post-Trump chapter of the America First movement. I now believe I was wrong. Those of us who backed Ron DeSantis – or the other Republican candidates – should read the room. Former President Trump winnowed the field effortlessly and then crushed the remaining three candidates in Iowa. He leads in the polls everywhere else,” he wrote.

Cortes then added that conservatives should unite and vote for Trump to defeat the leftists.

“It is time to coalesce and unite behind the clear preference of the GOP grassroots, Donald John Trump,” he wrote.

Cortes then wrote that conservatives need to save the country, even if that means they won’t be able to vote for the candidate they initially planned to vote for.

“We do not have the luxury of further internal strife and instead must gird for an epic battle this autumn against our opponents who are inflicting daily damage upon America. Any further time, capital and effort spent attacking the frontrunner, especially with Democratic Party-like talking points, only dilutes the power of our cause as we head toward November,” he wrote.

Later on in his op-ed, Cortes emphasized once again that conservatives who voted for DeSantis or other candidates should vote for Trump, citing his clear lead in the polls and Trump’s ability to effortlessly narrow down the field of contenders.

“It is time to unify behind former President Trump as he leads the battle against the ruling class and the oligarchs intent on destroying the American way of life. I implore all patriotic populists to join as I pledge to do all I can to work for Trump’s cause, just as I proudly did in 2016 and 2020,” he wrote.